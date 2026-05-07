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Exclusive | One year of Operation Sindoor: Official title gets allocated, Vivek Agnihotri’s film also gets two options

Vivek Agnihotri announced last year that he bought cinematic rights of the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:42 am IST
By Yashika Mathur
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On the one year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, as India celebrates the triumphant strike against Pakistan, the film industry has also made strides in documenting the historical win.

Vivek Agnihotri has been given two titles and Kashmir Files 2 is one of them.

More than 150 applications were submitted to Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) expressing an interest to make a film with the title Operation Sindoor. We have exclusively learnt that it is the Bihar Film Company - backed by producers Sangram Singh and Ankit Singh - that has been allocated the title “Operation Sindoor” for their film.

Abhay Sinha, President, IMPPA confirmed the news as he said, “The title Operation Sindoor has been given to Bihar Film Company by producers Ankit Singh and Sangram Singh. There were several applications for this name but the name was allocated to the first applicants who wished to register the title. ”

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri says his film on Operation Sindoor will be drawn from reality: ‘Not to create noise but to confront it’

He continued, “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Exclusive | One year of Operation Sindoor: Official title gets allocated, Vivek Agnihotri’s film also gets two options
Home / HTCity / Exclusive | One year of Operation Sindoor: Official title gets allocated, Vivek Agnihotri’s film also gets two options
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