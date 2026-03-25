Exclusive! Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar confirm Operation Sindoor film

After reports about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri helming a film on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, we have learnt that it is based on Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

Speaking to us, Vivek, 52, calls the story both urgent and necessary. “I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience,” he tells us.

The project, co-produced by Vivek’s I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, will depict a detailed account of the operation that unfolded between May 6 and May 10, 2025.

The filmmaker adds, “We have conducted ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is far more complex and precise than what’s available in the public domain.”

Meanwhile, Bhushan, 48, describes the film as more than just a retelling. “Some stories are not chosen; they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story,” he says, adding, “When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully.”

Further details, including casting and release timelines, are yet to be announced.

Vivek's most recent major release, The Bengal Files (originally titled The Delhi Files), served as the final chapter in his investigative trilogy. Following the template of The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, this film delved into the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.