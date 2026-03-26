Vivek Agnihotri says his film on Operation Sindoor will be drawn from reality: ‘Not to create noise but to confront it’

He continued, “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

Taking to his X account on Thursday, the filmmaker made the announcement and shared that the story will be backed with ‘ground-level research’. He said, “Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri , who has made films like The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files, has announced his next film. He is set to direct a new feature film based on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The film will be jointly produced by Agnihotri's banner I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri advises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar to ‘forget the naysayers’ and celebrate success of Dhurandhar )

About Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor began in May 2025 as India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, 2025, at least 26 tourists were gunned down in the worst terror attack to hit Kashmir valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

India accused The Resistance Front, an offshoot Pakistan-based terror group Laskhar-e-Taiba for the attack. While TRF and Pakistan denied the claim, India proceeded to carry out military strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During the tri-forces operation, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force carried out strikes over nine terror camps in the region. The military operation led to the four-day stand off between India and Pakistan, triggering blackouts and air raid sirens along the LoC and International Border.

During an event in Tamil Nadu last year in July, PM Narendra Modi had said, “Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. Operation Sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country and has forced the world to acknowledge India’s strength.”