Vivek Agnihotri says his film on Operation Sindoor will be drawn from reality: ‘Not to create noise but to confront it’
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will direct a film based on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has made films like The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files, has announced his next film. He is set to direct a new feature film based on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The film will be jointly produced by Agnihotri's banner I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri advises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar to ‘forget the naysayers’ and celebrate success of Dhurandhar)
What Vivek Agnihotri said
Taking to his X account on Thursday, the filmmaker made the announcement and shared that the story will be backed with ‘ground-level research’. He said, “Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.”
He continued, “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”
About Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor began in May 2025 as India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, 2025, at least 26 tourists were gunned down in the worst terror attack to hit Kashmir valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.
India accused The Resistance Front, an offshoot Pakistan-based terror group Laskhar-e-Taiba for the attack. While TRF and Pakistan denied the claim, India proceeded to carry out military strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
During the tri-forces operation, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force carried out strikes over nine terror camps in the region. The military operation led to the four-day stand off between India and Pakistan, triggering blackouts and air raid sirens along the LoC and International Border.
During an event in Tamil Nadu last year in July, PM Narendra Modi had said, “Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. Operation Sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country and has forced the world to acknowledge India’s strength.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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