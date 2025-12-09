Vivek Agnihotri advises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar to ‘forget the naysayers’ and celebrate success of Dhurandhar

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, was released in theatres on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has stormed the box office ever since its opening day. It has crossed ₹130 crore at the box office in India so far. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has now come out in support of the film and took to his X account to tell the team, ‘Forget the naysayers.’ (Also read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh film beats Sikandar, Thamma lifetime after strong Monday) Vivek Agnihotri has cheered for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

What Vivek shared

Vivek wrote: “BRAVO @AdityaDharFilms and @RanveerOfficial, Go, knock it out of the park. Forget the naysayers. I know how tough it is to make films that challenge their ecosystem. Go celebrate. I’ll watch it when I’m back. Best always.”

By 'naysayers,' Vivek is referring to the considerable social media chatter about the film and its performance at the box office, despite the mixed reviews. The press screening of the film was also cancelled on Thursday, and some users claimed the film is just average, which is why the makers avoided the screening in the first place. Earlier, the film's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, had also criticised the negative reviews of the film even before its release.

More details

Last Friday, Mukesh shared, “how amazingly it has turned out. I’ve been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it’s very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha. phaad degi box office (What kind of people are these? No one saw the film and yet they are ready to spread negativity. It will set the box office on fire)! Can’t wait for the magic.”

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.