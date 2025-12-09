Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh film beats Sikandar, Thamma lifetime after strong Monday
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer was released on Friday and held its own on Monday.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar’s action film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in theatres on Friday. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, is close to hitting the ₹200 crore mark soon, beating the lifetime collection of Sikandar and Thamma.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office
The film’s producers, Jio Studios, announced on Monday that Dhurandhar earned ₹130.80 crore net in India in its first four days of release. It earned ₹28.60 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore over the weekend. With the ₹24.30 crore it earned on Monday, its total domestic haul stands at ₹130.80 crore net.
According to trade website Sacnilk, the film had an overseas collection of ₹42 crore in four days, taking its worldwide total to over ₹193 crore. These numbers mean that Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of two of this year’s releases – Sikandar and Thamma. Sikandar had a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹184.6 crore, while Thamma had a collection of ₹187.59 crore.
Dhurandhar will have its eyes set on Raid 2, which boasts a worldwide collection of ₹237.46 crore. Given that the film passed the Monday test, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, producing it under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life incidents and explores a covert operation in Lyari, Pakistan, aimed at dismantling a crime syndicate. A second part is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.