Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh film beats Sikandar, Thamma lifetime after strong Monday

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Aditya Dhar’s action film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in theatres on Friday. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, is close to hitting the ₹200 crore mark soon, beating the lifetime collection of Sikandar and Thamma. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office

The film’s producers, Jio Studios, announced on Monday that Dhurandhar earned ₹130.80 crore net in India in its first four days of release. It earned ₹28.60 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹33.10 crore and ₹44.80 crore over the weekend. With the ₹24.30 crore it earned on Monday, its total domestic haul stands at ₹130.80 crore net.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film had an overseas collection of ₹42 crore in four days, taking its worldwide total to over ₹193 crore. These numbers mean that Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of two of this year’s releases – Sikandar and Thamma. Sikandar had a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹184.6 crore, while Thamma had a collection of ₹187.59 crore.

Dhurandhar will have its eyes set on Raid 2, which boasts a worldwide collection of ₹237.46 crore. Given that the film passed the Monday test, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, producing it under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life incidents and explores a covert operation in Lyari, Pakistan, aimed at dismantling a crime syndicate. A second part is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film.