First look at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's much-awaited South Indian wedding: When, where, and how

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally tied the knot today at a much-awaited ceremony. The nuptials took place in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Annapurana Studios, Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their love story. After months of anticipation and excitement, this intimate affair lived up to the hype, blending grandeur, tradition, and heartfelt moments amongst the bride and groom along with their families. Here’s a closer look at the details. First look into Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

Location

The ceremony took place at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which was started by the late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The entire are was beautifully decorated, setting the stage for a festive and intimate atmosphere. With the auspicious muhurat set at 8:15 PM on December 4 of this year, the ceremony was attended by around 400 guests, including close family and friends, reflecting the couple’s desire for an intimate wedding. According to sources, the guests in attendance included NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Upasana Konidela, as well as Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Outfit

For her wedding, Sobhita donned a heritage saree and paired it with a stunning array of traditional jewellery, including a basikam (decorative forehead thread), maathapatti, and a bullaki (septum nose pin). Her bridal look was further enhanced with surya and chandra motifs, vanki, bajuband, and kamarband, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Telugu traditions. Unlike most modern celebrity bride, Sobhita went heavy with the alta in a refreshing twist.

Post wedding rituals

After tying the knot today Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will honour their cultural customs by visiting a temple as part of their post-wedding rituals — they will either visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple to seek blessings.

When were they seen last

The pair began dating in 2022 and got engaged on August 8 in a private ceremony with their closest family and friends — their engagement was announced by a proud Nagarjuna on X.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made a stunning appearance together at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa on November 21. The couple walked the red carpet alongside Naga’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. The pair complemented each other, glowing in anticipation of their upcoming nuptials.