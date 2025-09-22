Harbhajan Singh cheers Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh reacts to Shubman Gill's post after Pak win: ‘They talk you hit 6’

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh couldn’t resist reacting to Abhishek Sharma ’s victory post after India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday. After contributing to the winning cause with a blistering 74 runs, Abhishek took to Instagram and wrote, “You talk, we win”. Commenting on Abhishek’s post, the former spinner wrote, “They talk you hit 6.”

Abhishek's post, just like Shubman Gill ’s post about “Game speaks, not words”, after the match set social media abuzz, with fans praising the duo for letting their performances do the talking. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also reacted to Shubman’s post, calling it “What a reverse”, referring to the reverse-sweep played by India's Vice Captain.

While most of the attention has shifted online, the match itself had its share of moments. Pakistan batted first and managed 171, with opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scoring with a well-made fifty. His celebration, where he pointed his bat like a gun, drew immediate attention and set the stage for a match that saw tensions flare on the field. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill found themselves in short verbal exchanges with Pakistan’s bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf , but the focus quickly returned to India’s chase.

Chasing 172, India’s openers laid the foundation for a smooth win. Abhishek hammered 74 off 39 balls, striking six fours and five towering sixes, while Shubman contributed a steady 47. Their 105-run partnership set the tone, allowing Tilak Varma (30*) and Hardik Pandya (7*) to finish the chase in 18.5 overs.

The players’ post-match social media activity, however, has arguably created as much buzz as the game itself. Fans lauded the young Indians for standing tall amidst a high-stakes rivalry, with posts from Shubman and Abhishek quickly going viral.

For India, the win was a statement — not just on the scoreboard, but also in letting their game speak louder than any words exchanged during the match. As reactions poured in online, it became clear that the young stars had earned both the victory and the spotlight.