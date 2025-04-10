In a league known for producing stars overnight, IPL’s latest sensation, Priyansh Arya, has arrived. The 24-year-old lit up the tournament with a jaw-dropping century for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, smashing 103 off just 42 balls, including nine towering sixes and seven boundaries — all in his fourth IPL innings. Opening for the Punjab Kings vs CSK, Priyansh Arya smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian player in the history of IPL.(Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

This kind of spotlight can be overwhelming for any young gun. But his focus remains undeterred. In an exclusive chat with us, he says, cWhen you perform, you will get recognized. But, my focus remains on my ambitions, my cricket and what is ahead.”

Hailing from Delhi, cricket was never a distraction, it was always the dream. And his family never let him waver: “My parents have been my rock and I’ve always been supported by them. Also, my coach Sanjay Bharadwaj has been another guiding light who has played a huge role in my life.”

Shining in your debut season takes something special. And for that, Priyansh credits PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer. “Mujhe Shreyas bhaiya se thodi hesitation hoti hai, given how big a player he is. But he talks to me like a friend. His message has always been, ‘Joh tere dimaag mein aa raha hai tu waise khel’.”

A left-handed batter himself, Priyansh looks up to two of India’s most iconic southpaws. “Gauti bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) and Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh) are my idols. They are both very stylish players and since my childhood I have been admiring them. ”

Priyansh’s dream is unfolding one innings at a time. And he knows exactly where he wants to go. “To wear the Indian colours and play for my country is a dream for any cricketer. But for now, I would love to lift the IPL trophy,” he ends.