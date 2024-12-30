2024 gratitude: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and other celebrities look back

From thriving in their careers to being able to spend time with loved ones, prominent Delhi-based personalities have a lot to be grateful for the year that was. Here’s a dekko Shalini Passi and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni(Photos: Instagram)

Payal Jain, designer

On the professional front, my experiment with Textile Sculptures found home at the prestigious National Craft Museum and Hastkala Academy under the curation of (FDCI Chairman) Mr Sunil Sethi. I couldn’t be more proud or grateful for this privilege. On the personal front, my kids have made their way back to India after being away for 10 long years. So, the home and the heart are both full!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, jewellery designer

I am grateful for the show launch (Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives). And for getting to meet PM Narendra Modi in the Capital. I am also thankful for the time spent with my loved ones.

Shalini Passi, art collector

I am grateful for the love and affection I am receiving from women across the world. I feel so honoured to be called an icon, and I am so thankful.

Kalyani Saha Chawla, entrepreneur

I am grateful for the authenticity that surrounds me. I am thankful for the genuine care and support of friends who are there for me through sick and sin in a city that I call my own now but have no semblance of family in. It was a year filled with adventures that were life-altering.

Gaurav Gupta, designer

This year, I am deeply grateful for the moments of connection and creativity that have shaped our journey. From launching our evening wear globally to seeing icons like Adele, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Alia Bhatt embrace our designs, it has been a surreal experience. There is something profoundly beautiful about bringing people together through art.

Ayaan Ali Bangash, musician

For me, the most emotional high point of this year was when my children made their UK debut in July, as they performed at the historic 153-year-old Wigmore Hall. It was an emotional moment because our family has been performing at the venue for so many years. They became the youngest performers there. It was the greatest blessing. Music is the greatest wealth we have as a family, and I just hope that future generations in my family will respect and value it.