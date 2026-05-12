A night of EU-nity in diversity: Europe Day celebrations in New Delhi

The Capital was transformed into a vibrant “Little Europe”on Friday night as Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, hosted a reception to celebrate Europe Day.

Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Dr Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance(Photo: X)

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While the official date is May 9, marking the historic Schuman Declaration, Delhi got an early start bringing together the diplomatic circle.

Reflecting on the global climate, ambassador echoed Prime Minister Modi’s sentiment that “today’s era should not be an era of war,” emphasising the EU’s identity as a peace project.

“EU aur Bharat ki dosti asimit, mahatvakankshi aur pragatisheel hai,” said European Union Ambassador to India to loud applause while addressing guests in fluent Hindi. “The EU-India partnership is limitless, ambitious and progressive. This is the Europe-India moment.”

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{{^usCountry}} The evening was graced by the Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Dr Nirmala Sitharaman, as the chief guest. In her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi earlier this year gave fresh momentum to the strategic partnership between the two sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening was graced by the Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Dr Nirmala Sitharaman, as the chief guest. In her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi earlier this year gave fresh momentum to the strategic partnership between the two sides. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amidst the clinking of glasses and the aroma of authentic European delicacies, the air was thick with the spirit of Vividhta Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amidst the clinking of glasses and the aroma of authentic European delicacies, the air was thick with the spirit of Vividhta Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity). {{/usCountry}}

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Guests enjoyed an 'Interplay of Dance' performance blending Indian classical forms such as Perini, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Sattriya with European styles like Ballet and Flamenco.

With specialties from EU Member States, guests could literally “eat their way” across the continent, from French cheeses to German pretzels and everything in between.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann samples a classic pretzel (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Lithuanian Ambassador to India Diana Mickevičienė and Japanese Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi savour classic Lithuanian cold beetroot soup during the Europe Day celebrations in the Capital (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Ambassador of Netherlands Marisa Gerards with husband Peter Knoope (Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou and his wife Cécile Mathou enjoy a classic French pairing of fish served on artisanal bread (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Maria Agustina Flores (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India and Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Italian ambassador Antonio Bartoli (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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