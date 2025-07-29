A story of an artist and his muse showcased in the Capital

Art and cinema intertwined at the curtain raiser of the film Crimson Red held in the Capital on Saturday. Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI and Director Cunal Ranjan(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The evening opened with a preview of the film directed by Cunal Ranjan, followed by the unveiling of the official poster and a coffee table book. Artworks inspired by the film’s ethos were also on display.

Taking the mic, Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India), said, “Being from the creative world, I am really happy that someone who is from our fashion world has culminated this beautiful journey of a film.”

Talking about the making of his film, Cunal said, “Sometimes, it becomes overwhelming trying to describe the film journey, but I am eternally grateful for all the support.”

Director-writer Anees Bazmee, who was also present at the do, said, “The art of cinema can mesmerise the audience and put them in a trance of thoughts, highlighting topics that need to be heard.”