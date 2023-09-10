Adopt A Pet: Ashley aka Sumi successfully finds forever home, pawsome parents in Delhi!

Two-year-old Ashley, a fox-terrier mixed breed, was found on the streets of south Delhi, by a few Good Samaritans. One look at her and they realised that she had been abandoned. Undeterred by her past, they took her under their care and began acting as foster parents. But they knew that Ashley needed a home to call her own, so they reached out to us via email (htcity.pets@gmail.com) with an adoption appeal, which was published on August 7. Ashley, who’s now called Sumi, found loving parents in Tavpritesh Sethi and Jaime Kersnason.

This appeal “spoke to us” says Jaime Kersnason, owner of an online bespoke jewellery store. She along with her husband, Tavpritesh Sethi an associate professor of computational biology at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), decided to bring Ashley to their home. “Ever since I started reading HT City, some six months ago, the pet column is something I would usually skim through. But when I read about Ashley, something about her just stood out, and I immediately asked Tav to at least go and see her.”

An adoption appeal for Ashley was printed in HT City, dated 7 August 2023.

The couple resides within the IIIT-D campus at Okhla Industrial Estate. “Our initial plan was only to meet Ashley,” recalls Sethi, adding, “But when we met her, we felt an instant connection. We don’t have children, but for us she felt like immediately family... More so because we could see she was loved and taken care of.”

The couple first took her to a vet and then to their home. Today, Kersnason recalls, how they wanted something desi as her name. “We started toying with different ideas until finally settling on the name, Sumi.” Sethi adds, “It’s a Japanese word that means beautiful and elegant, which suits her just right!” And his wife gushes: “Sometimes when we’re feeling silly, we even call her Sumitra (laughs)!”

Remembering the process of adoption, Kersnason says it was pretty seamless and adds, “As an American, I’ve seen the arduous paperwork and long waits that happen to even foster a fur baby. But here, it all happens on a trust basis. Saumya and Sonali (the appellants) were so gracious throughout… Adopting a pet is a great way to spread love and well-being. See how our Sumi has become a sensation on the campus! Since we’ve got her in our lives, we've started talking to even those people in college, who we never knew before. All these positive changes are because of Sumi.”

