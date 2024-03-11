Adopt A Pet: Cuddle masters of Delhi-NCR are here! Want one?

This week, two doggos and four kitties are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Adopt, don't shop for pets! Meet the animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes.

Rockstar vibes only for Oreo

Oreo is the perfect pal for anyone seeking an active lifestyle.

Oreo is a 10-month-old Beagle whose parent is unable to care for him due to his professional commitments. This super-energetic rock star gels well with other dogs and cats. Playful around children and the elderly, he will prove to be a good companion for anyone seeking an active lifestyle. His fuss-free diet includes packaged dog food, homemade veg food and treats when he’s a good boy! But, he needs to be given calcium and multivitamins. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919899021003.

A pampered boy

Doodle takes time to open up, but once he does, he dotes on his humans.

Doodle, a four-year-old Spitz, is looking for a new home, as his current parent is unwell and unable to take care of him. This champ loves being the centre of attention and cuddling, but he takes time to open up and does not like being touched by unfamiliar people. So, his new family will need to patiently earn his trust. Since the doggo likes his space, he doesn’t like hanging out with other animals and kids. His diet comprises packaged dog food and chicken liver. Fully vaccinated, he will have to be neutered by the adoptive family. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810059365.

Brothers in arms and cuddles

Coco and Melon are brothers whose only aim is to get scritches and treats.

Coco and Melon are three-year-old indie brothers. Their adoptive family is moving abroad, so the cute twosome is looking for new parents, together. Currently living at an animal shelter, Coco is shy while Melon is mischievous. But, both are easy-going and need nothing more than love! The little foodies love everything from ghee-roti and fox nuts to packaged fish-flavoured dry and wet cat food. They are fully vaccinated, neutered and litter-trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +9199536 95531.

Simba, looking for his lost kingdom

Simba is a friendly but shy kitten, currently living in a parking lot.

Simba is over a-month-old indie. Found in a parking lot two weeks ago, he is currently under the care of a good Samaritan, but is still living there. Healthy, friendly and cuddly, he will make a place in your heart in no time! But, he remains apprehensive around other cats and dogs. In diet, milk, ghee-roti and biscuits are a staple for him. He will have to be vaccinated and dewormed, and his current caregiver is willing to share half the cost of that. To adopt, email at: amnir75@yahoo.in.

Hey cutie, Suki!

Suki is a charming boy who becomes fast friends with other animals with much ease.

Suki, a five-month-old indie, was rescued from the streets of Gurugram by a few college students. Since these youngsters won’t be able to take care of him in the long run, they are hoping to find a loving family to do that for him. Being around humans is what this charming kitty loves the most, but he also gets along well with other cattos. He is fully vaccinated, dewormed, neutered and litter-trained. Since he’s strictly an indoor cat, his future family will have to cat-proof their home. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

