Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, bring home a furry pal and turn pawsome!

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Want some love in your life? These dogs and cats will give you that, and much more! Let these adorable buddies be part of your family—adopt, don’t shop for pets

These charming doggos and cattos are searching for forever homes. Make this spring extra special for them by letting some furry love enter your life. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.
Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Blue is a one-year-old male dog.
Blue is a one-year-old playful, high-energy male pup who loves to run around and socialise. He's great with other dogs and has already mastered basic commands like sit, down and shake hands. Low-maintenance and highly trainable, he just needs a little space while eating and sleeping. He is neutered and vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9953331229

Snowy is a three-year-old Indian Spitz.
Snowy, a three-year-old Indian Spitz, was abandoned after being used for breeding but is now safe in a shelter in Rohini. She is loving, friendly and gets along well with both humans and dogs. Partially vaccinated and in good health, she eats whatever is available without fuss. She deserves a home that will never abandon her again. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817.

Lily (female) and Bruce (male), are two four-month-old kittens,
Lily (female) and Bruce (male), are four-month-old kittens. These adorable siblings are full of personality and love to play. While they are still too young for vaccinations, they have been dewormed and spayed/neutered. They enjoy milk and bread but are looking for a home specifically in Mahavir Enclave. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8851316459.

Bruno is fully vaccinated and quite a playful fella!
Bruno is a three-month-old indie pup. Rescued from the streets, Bruno is a friendly, well-trained boi full of love. He enjoys rice, curd, boiled chicken and potatoes. Vaccinated and playful, he would make a wonderful companion for anyone looking for an energetic playmate. He is currently in Kalkaji. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560387081.

Gimmy is a 4-month-old Indie pup.
Gimmy, a four months old indie pup was found abandoned on the streets. She is currently being treated for tick fever in Rohini. She has a sweet nature and would make a perfect companion for a caring family. She loves milk and prefers soft food. Yet to be vaccinated, dewormed, and spayed, she is waiting for a home that will nurture her back to health. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8256973892.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
