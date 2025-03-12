Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

These lovable furballs in Delhi-NCR are looking for their forever family. Could you be the one to give them a loving home?

Coco is a two-month old Indie pup.

Coco is a two-month-old female indie puppy. Friendly and fun-loving, she is a no-fuss eater. The one thing she loves to do is play all day long! She is dewormed, and the procedure of her first vaccination is complete. To adopt, WhatsApp:9870153903.

Ladoo is a mixed-breed dog.

Ladoo, a one-year-old puppy is a mixed breed dog that was abandoned by his owners. But this brave one didn't lose hope in humanity. Well-trained, he will soon be receiving his vaccinations. Meanwhile, he's looking for a loving family that won't betray him. A gentle soul, he has a heart full of love. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-97117 52315.

Ellie and Ollie are two one-month-old puppies.

Ellie and Ollie are two female indie puppies, both a month old. Their mother tragically died in an accident shortly after they were born. Currently living in a foster home, the puppies are wanting to move on and find love and the safety of a forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp text: 9560720817.

Choti and Melo are two kittens looking for a home.

Choti (11 months old) and Melo (four months old) are two adorable kittens that were rescued from the streets. They love making new friends. While melo is already vaccinated, Choti will be receiving hers soon. Both are litter-trained. This duo is available for adoption only as a pair. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560366129.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

