Adopt A Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Meet your buddy here

This week, six doggos and three kitties are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes, this festive season. These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?

Berry, Cherry, Kiwi and Litchi are extremely friendly, sweet and loving.

Berry, Cherry, Kiwi and Litchi are sisters who were abandoned at a tender age of one month. Yet, their joyful personality continues to blossom! Extremely friendly, sweet and loving, these puppies are dewormed are currently being potty trained. They are up for adoption together or even separately. To adopt, Whatsapp at +91-9891071081

Jack was born on the streets but has the heart of a lap cat.

Jack, a four-month-old grey and white tabby, was born on the streets. Extremely friendly and playful, he actually has the heart of a lap cat. Since he adores his siblings, it can be safely said that he would make for a wonderful companion at a home that already has a pet. Dewormed and neutered, he is all set to make his entry to your abode. To adopt, WhatsApp on +91-9999176030.

Imlu loves cuddles, enjoys chew toys, and is always up for walks.

Imlu is a six-month-old indie who was abandoned after he faced an accident when he was just a month old. He has since made a full recovery at his foster home. Affectionate in nature, he loves cuddles, enjoys chew toys, and is always up for walks. Vaccinated, dewormed, leash and potty trained, he’s notorious for showering his humans with love and licks throughout the day! To adopt, Whatsapp text on +91-9810233997

Luna and Ivy are full of energy and love to play all day.

Luna, a calico, and Ivy, a grey tabby, are 2.5-month-old sisters. Full of energy, this duo loves to play all day. Their fav activity? Snuggling up for a nap after playtime is over! Perfect definition of a cat’s life. Dewormed, vaccinated, and litter-trained, they be adopted together or separately by families that ideally have other cats. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9999176030.

Dhakkan is gently and loving yet extremely energetic.

Dhakkan, a 10-month-old Labrador mix, was abandoned by his owners. When rescued, he was found suffering from the Parvo virus. This gentle and loving kiddo managed to make a miraculous recovery! Quite energetic, he is now vaccinated, dewormed and potty trained to be your BFF. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

