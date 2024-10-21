Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adopt A Pet: Looking for fur-ever companion in Delhi-NCR? Meet your buddy here

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Don’t let yourself feel lonely this festive season. Here are some furry friends who are waiting to bring the cheer to your hearts and homes. Adopt, don’t shop!

This week, six doggos and three kitties are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Bring them home to add some cheer to your hearts and homes, this festive season. 

These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?
These furry friends, in Delhi-NCR, are searching for forever homes. Won't you bring them home?

Berry, Cherry, Kiwi and Litchi are extremely friendly, sweet and loving.
Berry, Cherry, Kiwi and Litchi are extremely friendly, sweet and loving.

Berry, Cherry, Kiwi and Litchi are sisters who were abandoned at a tender age of one month. Yet, their joyful personality continues to blossom! Extremely friendly, sweet and loving, these puppies are dewormed are currently being potty trained. They are up for adoption together or even separately. To adopt, Whatsapp at +91-9891071081

 

 

Jack was born on the streets but has the heart of a lap cat.
Jack was born on the streets but has the heart of a lap cat.

Jack, a four-month-old grey and white tabby, was born on the streets. Extremely friendly and playful, he actually has the heart of a lap cat. Since he adores his siblings, it can be safely said that he would make for a wonderful companion at a home that already has a pet. Dewormed and neutered, he is all set to make his entry to your abode. To adopt, WhatsApp on +91-9999176030.

 

Imlu loves cuddles, enjoys chew toys, and is always up for walks.
Imlu loves cuddles, enjoys chew toys, and is always up for walks.

Imlu is a six-month-old indie who was abandoned after he faced an accident when he was just a month old. He has since made a full recovery at his foster home. Affectionate in nature, he loves cuddles, enjoys chew toys, and is always up for walks. Vaccinated, dewormed, leash and potty trained, he’s notorious for showering his humans with love and licks throughout the day! To adopt, Whatsapp text on +91-9810233997

 

Luna and Ivy are full of energy and love to play all day.
Luna and Ivy are full of energy and love to play all day.

Luna, a calico, and Ivy, a grey tabby, are 2.5-month-old sisters. Full of energy, this duo loves to play all day. Their fav activity? Snuggling up for a nap after playtime is over! Perfect definition of a cat’s life. Dewormed, vaccinated, and litter-trained, they be adopted together or separately by families that ideally have other cats. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9999176030.

 

Dhakkan is gently and loving yet extremely energetic.
Dhakkan is gently and loving yet extremely energetic.

Dhakkan, a 10-month-old Labrador mix, was abandoned by his owners. When rescued, he was found suffering from the Parvo virus. This gentle and loving kiddo managed to make a miraculous recovery! Quite energetic, he is now vaccinated, dewormed and potty trained to be your BFF. To adopt, WhatsApp +91-9810233997.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On