An afternoon on customs, conversations and collabs

ByNavya Sharma
Feb 21, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Officials gathered in Delhi for International Customs Day, unveiling a plan to cut logistics costs and speed up trade with better global partnerships.

Dignitaries, bureaucrats and policymakers recently came together at the Civil Services Officers Institute in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, to mark International Customs Day with insights, innovations and discussions.

Officials in Delhi celebrated International Customs Day
Observed globally on January 26, the day highlights the vital role of customs in streamlining global trade while recognising the leadership and vision of customs administrations worldwide. This year’s theme, Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose, emphasised stronger collaborations and smoother trade flows.

Leading the event was Samanjasa Das, principal chief commissioner of Delhi Customs, alongside industry stalwarts. Setting the tone for the gathering, Surjit Bhujabal, special secretary and member (Customs), delivered a compelling address on recent policy advancements and trade facilitation. “The synergy of customs operations and the harmonisation of logistics infrastructure will be a key focus area,” he noted.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan 2024-2027, a roadmap designed to cut logistics costs and accelerate cargo movement. Among the attendees were Aruna Narayan Gupta, member (Administration & Vigilance) and Mohan Kumar Singh, member (Compliance Management).

