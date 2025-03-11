An evening of colours and music

Holi came alive in the Capital on Monday, as the Prabha Khaitan Foundation hosted a celebration to showcase India’s vibrant culture and festive spirit. Neelima Dalmia Adhar and Amitabh Adhar

The evening, hosted for diplomats from different nations, was led by Neelima Dalmia Adhar along with Sundeep Bhutoria. “The idea is to offer a glimpse of the Indian festival and emphasise how they can be celebrated beyond geographical boundaries,” Neelima said.

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia

Diplomats were welcomed with natural colours. A soulful flute recital by Shri Rakesh Chaurasia was one of the evening’s standout moments. Traditional sweets and festive treats added another layer of delight to the celebration.

Among those present were DCM Mari Ahmed from Finland, Shinjini Kulkarni and more.