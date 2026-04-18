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Ancient wisdom meets modern stage: Ken Upanishad performance lights up Kamani

Arpana Trust presented a captivating dance-drama based on the Ken Upanishad, bringing India’s ancient spiritual lessons to life for a modern audience

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 08:30 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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In a world where the "I" and "me" often take center stage, a recent performance at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi took a deep dive into a much bigger question: Who is the real doer?

The performance tackled the profound spiritual question: "Who is the doer?"

Arpana Trust presented a captivating dance-drama based on the Ken Upanishad, bringing India’s ancient spiritual lessons to life for a modern audience.

Rooted in the spiritual teachings of Param Pujya Ma, the show served as a gentle reminder of the beauty of humility.

The event was attended by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who served as the Chief Guest. He praised the production for its ability to connect India’s ancient heritage with the struggles and stresses of the present day.

Lt. Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu served as the Chief Guest

The evening was visually and aurally stunning, thanks to the artistic contribution of AMAIZA. Led by acclaimed dancer Sushri Nitisha Nanda, the group combined intricate classical dance movements with a rich musical score to bring the scriptures to life.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Ancient wisdom meets modern stage: Ken Upanishad performance lights up Kamani
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Ancient wisdom meets modern stage: Ken Upanishad performance lights up Kamani
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