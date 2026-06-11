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Anime India takes over Delhi: Cosplay coup witnessed at Yashobhoomi Centre in Dwarka
Cosplayers and pop-culture fans from across India gathered in the city to be part of the first Anime India Delhi, a two-day event held over the weekend.
Published on: Jun 11, 2026 11:35 am IST
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Cosplayers and pop-culture fans from across India assembled at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, over the last weekend, to witness the Capital’s first edition of Anime India.
“Cosplay is about how much you feel the character. I travelled from Kolkata to Delhi and the first person I met was Ella, in the exact same Columbina cosplay as me! We had never spoken before this... that’s the magic of anime... My costume cost me ₹5,000 — including the fabric, cardboard, and all recycled materials — because as a student you find a way to make it work without breaking the bank.” Adrija Datta, Class XII student
“My costume is built using PVC pipes and foam that cost me around ₹2,000. For the armour, which was a difficult challenge, I used energy drink cans that alone cost me ₹3,500. Every piece was cut, shaped and fitted by hand,” says Kalp Sharma. His friend Arushi Dey, adds, “I came to support my friend, but having come here I’ve already promised myself that next time I am not just watching, I will participate too.”
“I travelled from Jaipur because being an Anime fan, participating in this event felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... Ainz Ooal Gown is my favourite character and I had been waiting for the right occasion to bring him to life. My friends, in Delhi, stayed up through the night with me to source the materials, stitch the robes, and figure out the shoulder orbs. That’s what anime does: it brings friends together.” Ratin Satija, College student
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