Anime India takes over Delhi: Cosplay coup witnessed at Yashobhoomi Centre in Dwarka

Cosplayers and pop-culture fans from across India assembled at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, over the last weekend, to witness the Capital’s first edition of Anime India.

The first edition of Anime India Delhi happened on June 6 and June 7.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

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Geetika Mishra, a fashion student, turned heads as she dressed up as Orochimaru, the legendary snake villain from cult anime Naruto. The striking serpent head prop, dark flowing robes and purple scales were to the T

A cosplayer channels Ryuk, the iconic Shinigami death god from cult anime Death Note. The stunning full-body foam and latex build is sculpted to eerie perfection with spiked wings and skull details

Two states: Delhi’s Ella (L) and Kolkata’s Adrija Datta (R) both coincidently landed up dressed as Columbina from RPG game Genshin Impact

“Cosplay is about how much you feel the character. I travelled from Kolkata to Delhi and the first person I met was Ella, in the exact same Columbina cosplay as me! We had never spoken before this... that’s the magic of anime... My costume cost me ₹ 5,000 — including the fabric, cardboard, and all recycled materials — because as a student you find a way to make it work without breaking the bank.” Adrija Datta, Class XII student

This giant inflatable Nezuko Kamado, the beloved demon sister from Demon Slayer, became a favourite installation among the visitors

Delhiite and MBA aspirant Kalp Sharma turned up in a Monster Knight costume, which is a creative mashup of Japanese warriors, Catholic Crusader armour and the iconic axe of Escanor from anime Seven Deadly Sins

“My costume is built using PVC pipes and foam that cost me around ₹ 2,000. For the armour, which was a difficult challenge, I used energy drink cans that alone cost me ₹ 3,500. Every piece was cut, shaped and fitted by hand,” says Kalp Sharma. His friend Arushi Dey, adds, “I came to support my friend, but having come here I’ve already promised myself that next time I am not just watching, I will participate too.”

Here’s Kartik Bansal, a student from Noida, as Leoric the Skeleton King from iconic action RPG Diablo, in a jaw-dropping armoured build with gold crown, skull mask and twin weapons.

Jaipur’s Ratin Satija cosplayed as Ainz Ooal Gown, the powerful undead sorcerer king from anime Overlord

“I travelled from Jaipur because being an Anime fan, participating in this event felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... Ainz Ooal Gown is my favourite character and I had been waiting for the right occasion to bring him to life. My friends, in Delhi, stayed up through the night with me to source the materials, stitch the robes, and figure out the shoulder orbs. That’s what anime does: it brings friends together.” Ratin Satija, College student

Gurugrammer Mehul Sharma portrays the demon prince protagonist, Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins. Don’t miss his massive black sword and dramatic dark wings!

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