Chole bhature to kulfi falooda: The zodiac signs re-imagined as iconic Delhi street food
We've got the perfect, intuitively curated list to get you in the mood to serial snack as the weekend takes off!
If we could, we'd eat all of this at once, and we know you would too. But for the sake of our stomachs — Delhipedia has taken some of the capitals most classic, iconic meals and assigned one to each of the 12 zodiac signs. Here's hoping you've been assigned your favourite Delhi street treat!
Aries
Street food: Chole bhature
Why: BIG energy. That's what the child of the zodiac, Aries stands for. And what could be louder or bigger than those blooming bhaturas making their way to you with its soulmate, the loud-on-spices chole?
Taurus
Street food: Paneer makhani and butter naan
Why: Taurus represents all things luxury. And what captures that better than some silken paneer makhani. The stretchy naan is the perfect analogy for the otherwise grounded earth sign, albeit always glazed with a heavy helping of makkhan!
Gemini
Street food: Golgappa
Why: An explosion of flavours and everyone's favourite — no one ever really says no to a quick round of golgappas. And just by the way, that's exactly how strong Gemini's social cred is.
Cancer
Street food: Rajma chawal
Why: Rajma chawal will never not stir your soul. If it doesn't, you simply don't have one. And the emotional water sign of Cancer, who has a tendency to feel everything all-at-once, is the perfect fit for each spoonful of love.
Leo
Street food: Tandoori chicken
Why: If you're asking for a plate of tandoori chicken, best believe it's going to be the star of the spread, no matter how many other luxe preparations you've ordered for. Leos and their magnetism also tend to have the same kind of impact.
Virgo
Street food: Kathi rolls
Why: Kathi rolls aren't messy. Yet they're packed with flavour and a little bit of every element and condiment with each bite you take. Sounds exactly like Virgos and their military-grade planning.
Libra
Street food: Dahi bhalla
Why: Soft, cooling with several notes of layered spiciness, dahi bhallas enjoy the same crowd appeal like Libras. You may not go out of your way to order it, but if it comes your way, you gotta give it some love!
Scorpio
Street food: Momos
Why: Can't do with, can't do without. If you have to fight yourselves to not approach the nearest momo-wale bhaiyya every other day but find yourself drowning in bliss with every soft, juicy, spicy bite whenever you do give in, just know that Scorpios enjoy the same kind of aura.
Sagittarius
Street food: Ram laddu
Why: If ram laddus are anything, they're fun. Hot, deep fried, bathed in spicy chutney, served with a side of crisp mooli — we feel the comparison to Sagittarius is pretty self-explanatory with this one.
Capricorn
Street food: Aloo tikki
Why: You can never go wrong with aloo tikki. And neither can you go wrong with knowing a Capricorn. Even if you aren't craving it, one bite in and you know you made the right choice.
Aquarius
Street food: Biryani
Why: It's a full-blown meal that's for sure and the range goes from street-side shops that'll sell you a plate for as less as ₹50 running into thousands worth days of preparation in five-stars. So if whimsical is the vibe we're going for, it's gotta be Aquarius wearing the crown for that.
Pisces
Street food: Kulfi falooda
Why: Dreamy, sweet and the perfect ending to a meal, it makes perfect sense that the earthy and jiggly kulfi falooda represents Pisces in this list.
Which of these street staples are you craving for?