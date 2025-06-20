Chole bhature to kulfi falooda: The zodiac signs re-imagined as iconic Delhi street food

If we could, we'd eat all of this at once, and we know you would too. But for the sake of our stomachs — Delhipedia has taken some of the capitals most classic, iconic meals and assigned one to each of the 12 zodiac signs. Here's hoping you've been assigned your favourite Delhi street treat! Chole bhature for Aries to kulfi falooda for Pisces: The zodiac signs reimagined as Delhi street foods!(Photos: X)

Aries

Street food: Chole bhature

Why: BIG energy. That's what the child of the zodiac, Aries stands for. And what could be louder or bigger than those blooming bhaturas making their way to you with its soulmate, the loud-on-spices chole?

Taurus

Street food: Paneer makhani and butter naan

Why: Taurus represents all things luxury. And what captures that better than some silken paneer makhani. The stretchy naan is the perfect analogy for the otherwise grounded earth sign, albeit always glazed with a heavy helping of makkhan!

Gemini

Street food: Golgappa

Why: An explosion of flavours and everyone's favourite — no one ever really says no to a quick round of golgappas. And just by the way, that's exactly how strong Gemini's social cred is.

Cancer

Street food: Rajma chawal

Why: Rajma chawal will never not stir your soul. If it doesn't, you simply don't have one. And the emotional water sign of Cancer, who has a tendency to feel everything all-at-once, is the perfect fit for each spoonful of love.

Leo

Street food: Tandoori chicken

Why: If you're asking for a plate of tandoori chicken, best believe it's going to be the star of the spread, no matter how many other luxe preparations you've ordered for. Leos and their magnetism also tend to have the same kind of impact.

Virgo

Street food: Kathi rolls

Why: Kathi rolls aren't messy. Yet they're packed with flavour and a little bit of every element and condiment with each bite you take. Sounds exactly like Virgos and their military-grade planning.

Libra

Street food: Dahi bhalla

Why: Soft, cooling with several notes of layered spiciness, dahi bhallas enjoy the same crowd appeal like Libras. You may not go out of your way to order it, but if it comes your way, you gotta give it some love!

Scorpio

Street food: Momos

Why: Can't do with, can't do without. If you have to fight yourselves to not approach the nearest momo-wale bhaiyya every other day but find yourself drowning in bliss with every soft, juicy, spicy bite whenever you do give in, just know that Scorpios enjoy the same kind of aura.

Sagittarius

Street food: Ram laddu

Why: If ram laddus are anything, they're fun. Hot, deep fried, bathed in spicy chutney, served with a side of crisp mooli — we feel the comparison to Sagittarius is pretty self-explanatory with this one.

Capricorn

Street food: Aloo tikki

Why: You can never go wrong with aloo tikki. And neither can you go wrong with knowing a Capricorn. Even if you aren't craving it, one bite in and you know you made the right choice.

Aquarius

Street food: Biryani

Why: It's a full-blown meal that's for sure and the range goes from street-side shops that'll sell you a plate for as less as ₹50 running into thousands worth days of preparation in five-stars. So if whimsical is the vibe we're going for, it's gotta be Aquarius wearing the crown for that.

Pisces

Street food: Kulfi falooda

Why: Dreamy, sweet and the perfect ending to a meal, it makes perfect sense that the earthy and jiggly kulfi falooda represents Pisces in this list.

Which of these street staples are you craving for?