Art diary: Generations of Indian art converse at this showcase in Delhi

The art show attempts to initiate a dialogue between generations of Indian art as it displays 48 artworks, including paintings and sculptures. These comprise Anjolie Ela Menon’s enigmatic figures, Manu Parekh’s vibrant landscapes, and Himmat Shah’s sculptures that are reminiscent of unearthed relics. “By presenting works of masters alongside those of later artists, the exhibition reflects both continuity and evolution in artistic expression, offering viewers an opportunity to experience a rich artistic legacy that continues to influence contemporary practice,” informs Sumit Thakur, founder, Divine Art Gallery.

The language of Indian art has evolved massively from the time of the Progressives and Modernists to the contemporary canvases. Mapping its trajectory is an ongoing group exhibition in the city titled Echoes of Past and Future.

Having paid detailed attention in selecting and curating the exhibits, Thakur confesses that it was rather a difficult task to shortlist a handful of works from the gamut that some of the artists have created during their lifetime. He adds, “Since the aim was to bring together some of the most prominent voices in Indian modern and contemporary art, I tried to create a meaningful dialogue across generations.”

Adding to this view is a selection of contemporary voices such as those of artists Ashok Bhowmick and Bhaskar Rao. Their varied approaches, energies, and expressions continue to shape an ever-expanding visual narrative of Indian art’s landscape.

Catch It Live

What: Echoes of Past and Future

Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: April 24 to May 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

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