Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Art diary: Generations of Indian art converse at this showcase in Delhi

    An ongoing group art exhibition titled Echoes of Past and Future is displaying works of masters like SH Raza and FN Souza and living legends such as Anjolie Ela Menon alongside those of contemporary names including Ashok Bhowmick.

    Published on: May 05, 2026 5:35 PM IST
    By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The language of Indian art has evolved massively from the time of the Progressives and Modernists to the contemporary canvases. Mapping its trajectory is an ongoing group exhibition in the city titled Echoes of Past and Future.

    The ongoing art exhibition at Divine Art Gallery has works of 48 artists on display.
    The ongoing art exhibition at Divine Art Gallery has works of 48 artists on display.

    The art show attempts to initiate a dialogue between generations of Indian art as it displays 48 artworks, including paintings and sculptures. These comprise Anjolie Ela Menon’s enigmatic figures, Manu Parekh’s vibrant landscapes, and Himmat Shah’s sculptures that are reminiscent of unearthed relics. “By presenting works of masters alongside those of later artists, the exhibition reflects both continuity and evolution in artistic expression, offering viewers an opportunity to experience a rich artistic legacy that continues to influence contemporary practice,” informs Sumit Thakur, founder, Divine Art Gallery.

    Legendary artist Krishen Khanna’s popular Bandwala series shows the wedding musicians in their iconic red attire.
    Legendary artist Krishen Khanna’s popular Bandwala series shows the wedding musicians in their iconic red attire.

    Having paid detailed attention in selecting and curating the exhibits, Thakur confesses that it was rather a difficult task to shortlist a handful of works from the gamut that some of the artists have created during their lifetime. He adds, “Since the aim was to bring together some of the most prominent voices in Indian modern and contemporary art, I tried to create a meaningful dialogue across generations.”

    Adding to this view is a selection of contemporary voices such as those of artists Ashok Bhowmick and Bhaskar Rao. Their varied approaches, energies, and expressions continue to shape an ever-expanding visual narrative of Indian art’s landscape.

    Catch It Live

    What: Echoes of Past and Future

    Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

    When: April 24 to May 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Art Diary: Generations Of Indian Art Converse At This Showcase In Delhi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes