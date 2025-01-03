Art lovers reunite as group exhibition Visions Unveiled opens in New Delhi

Art lovers in the Capital were recently treated to a group show titled Visions Unveiled. Inaugurated by chief guest Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general, National Gallery of Modern Art, the exhibition has about 30 artworks with15 participating artists. Shovana Narayan, Millin Sangha Gujral and Sanjeev Kishor Goutam

Millin Sangha Gujral, one of the organisers of the show, said, “Art holds the power to foster emotional resilience and facilitate healing, making it a transformative tool for personal growth.” The exhibit was curated by Dr Mandakini Devi.

Among those present at the opening were Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan and author-curator Alka Pande among others.