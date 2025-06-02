Asian Athletics Championships 2025 double gold medallist, Gulveer Singh: Hope medals get me the recognition I deserve!

India’s new hero is on track now! Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has had a sensational double gold win at the recent Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. At just 26, claiming top honours in both the 10,000m and 5,000m races, Singh has also rewritten history by smashing a decade-old meet record; by clocking 13:24.77 to set a new Championship Record in the 5k distance race, on Friday. Gulveer Singh recently clinched the top position in the men's 10k and 5k metres events in South Korea.(Photo: X)

A Naib Subedar in Indian Army, Gulveer’s victories are a reflection of years of grit and single-minded dedication. “Maine apne talent ke oopar poori shiddat ke saath kaam kara hai aur kabhi aasan rasta nahi dhoonda,” he says, adding, “My focus has been only on what I do on the track, and while doing that I have sacrificed on everything else. That is what had given me the confidence before the tournament that I will win multiple medals for India.”

Yet, even with medals gleaming around his neck, Gulveer, who also holds the national record in both the 5k and 10k metres, remains honest while sharing a feeling of unfulfilled recognition, “Par abhi bhi main woh izzat aur samman dhoondh raha hun... Har athlete chahta hai ki uski mehnat aur achievements desh ke naam ho aur uska desh uska har kadam pe poora saath de. I hope these medals finally get me the recognition I deserve!”

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Sirsa village, Aligarh district, Gulveer remembers growing up with a simple dream of serving the country in the Army. His vision came true in 2018 when he was recruited in the Force, but it was within the Army that his hidden gift for long-distance running was discovered. In 2021, coach Yunus Khan from the Army Sports Institute spotted his potential, and his life changed forever. “Mera sapna Army mein jaane ke tha. I just wanted to be there at the front for my nation. Par fir main running karne laga, Yunus sir ke under. Unhone mujhe bahut kuch sikhaya bataya aur aaj bhi woh mere saath khade hain. My coach is big part of my career and life,” he shares.

Gulveer’s rise has been steady, and he is not letting go of the momentum just yet since his eyes are not set on dominating the world stage. “Mera sapna hai iss saal World Championships mein bhi medal jeetna. After that, I want to perform well at both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year. And of course, LA 2028 is the ultimate dream,” he says expressing how he’s serving the country in his own way.

