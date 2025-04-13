‘Baisakhi is a day of prosperity, hasde raho vasde raho’: Indian cricket star Harbhajan Singh sends his warm wishes

As the golden fields of Punjab sway and the sound of the dhol fills the air, Baisakhi arrives today, bringing with it a spirit of celebration, gratitude, and togetherness. For cricket legend Harbhajan Singh, the day represents prosperity and the rewards of hard work. “For Punjabis, Baisakhi means prosperity and a New Year. Yeh khushali ka din hai. It’s the biggest festival in Punjab. Farmers sell their crops and then dive into the celebrations with their families. After working hard all year, it’s their time to enjoy the joy of the harvest,” says the iconic off-spinner. Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, Harbhajan is a true Punjabi at heart, and his Baisakhi begins with a visit to the Gurudwara: “For any major festival, it starts with offering prayers. Rab ke aage mattha tek kar hi shuruaat hoti hai. On Baisakhi, we visit the Gurudwara as a family to seek blessings.”

The 44-year-old is a proud father to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha (8), and a son, Jovan Veer Plaha (3). For him, Baisakhi is also a chance to pass down the traditions of his culture. “My daughter understands a bit about what Baisakhi represents. My son is still very young, but he can feel that it’s a day of celebration. As parents (Harbhajan is married to actor Geeta Basra), it’s important to teach our children not just about Baisakhi, but all the festivals that make our country beautiful,” he shares.

No Punjabi household feels complete without the sacred kada prasad on Baisakhi. “Even during my playing days, I never once skipped kada prasad. It’s not just a sweet; it’s sacred.”

Before he signs off, Harbhajan shares his greetings with his signature Punjabi touch: “Hasde raho, vasde raho, aur apne aale-duaale safai rakho. Bas, aena hi kehna chahunga. Pyaar banaye rakho, aur zindagi vadd di rahe khushiyan naal.”