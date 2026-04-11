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Band Karo Nanga Naach: Professor storms on stage @ Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College fest

Day 1 of Saptarang, SBSEC cultural fest, was abruptly cancelled after a professor stopped a performer for his ‘inappropriate’ attire, sparking student outrage. 

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:52 pm IST
By Karan Sethi
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What began as a high-energy opening to Saptarang ’26, the annual cultural fest of Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College (SBSEC), took an abrupt turn on Monday when a performance was halted mid-way. During a dance and music segment, Faridabad-based artiste Amandeep Mudhar, 28, was stopped on stage by a college staff member, who took away his microphone and objected to his attire, stating, “Humare college mein nanga naach nahin hoga!”

The annual cultural fest, Saptarang ’26, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College (SBSEC), was held on April 6 and April 7.

The interruption was followed by Vande Mataram being played on the speakers, followed by the immediate cancellation of day 1 of the fest. All attending students were asked to vacate the premises, leaving them shocked, as the event had been anticipated for weeks. While the remaining days of the fest proceeded without disruption, the opening day episode quickly drew attention on campus and online.

Artiste speaks

Amandeep Mudhar shares, “A teacher jumped on the stage to stop me mid-performance, labelling our art ‘nanga naach’. I didn’t know wearing a tank top would be frowned upon... They then played Vande Mataram in the auditorium, as if I had performed a demonic or unruly act and they needed to cleanse the students’ souls. Rappers such as Honey Singh, Hanumankind, and Travis Scott perform wearing such tops; I don’t see how I was in the wrong here.”

The official view

Others pointed out that the college’s image had taken a hit, with the episode gaining attention beyond campus. “Our college has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. If anyone had any concerns, it could have been raised in a much more cordial and respectful manner,” said second-year student Kashish Verma.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Band Karo Nanga Naach: Professor storms on stage @ Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College fest
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Band Karo Nanga Naach: Professor storms on stage @ Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College fest
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