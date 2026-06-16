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Book review | A peek into the history of crime patterns and Indian policing

IPS Dinesh Kumar Gupta’s book, Policing and Crime Trends in India, aims to encapsulate the evolution of Indian police system and present the rich history of its diversity as well as its response to the changing crime patterns, dating from the earliest times to the present day.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 05:55 pm IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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How would one live peacefully in a society if there was no one to hold the wrongdoers accountable? Yet, the very mention of the word ‘police’ still sends chills down the spine of the public. It’s indeed the intent to shatter such misconceptions and smash certain preconceived notions that has apparently led to conceiving the book, Policing and Crime Trends in India.

IPS Dinesh Kumar Gupta has penned the book, Policing and Crime Trends in India .

Aiming to chronicle India’s police systems and their response to changing crime patterns, author Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who is currently serving in the Indian Police Service (IPS), undertakes the complex task and attempts to transition seamlessly between institutional history while categorising different types of crimes. It’s here that a reader finds interest in knowing the history behind the origin of Indian police, from the Vedic Period till the Post-Independence era. In between this, the description of prevalence of crime in India during the British regime that brings to light some astounding facets of this task force that has a history longer than one could keep track of.

Citing cases specific to offences such as rioting, murder, dacoity or theft, and even crimes against women, the book documents as much as it can in 160 pages. In these, Gupta also touches upon the topic of corruption and police misconduct, but some may feel that the issue has not been explored in-depth. However, the segment where the author speaks about the difficulties that the police encounter — while multi-tasking and fulfilling varied responsibilities — reads quite reasonable.

 
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