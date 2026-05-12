Book Review: A retelling rooted more in preservation and less in reinvention

Folk tales have an old connect with the hills. Introducing readers to the myths, legends, spirits, Gods and forgotten local history of Uttarakhand is the new collection of 10 short stories titled Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology. Deeply rooted in culture and traditions, each tale unravels a myth that lives on within the communities of the Himalayan region.

Cover of author Supriya Bansal’s book titled Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology .

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One of this book’s strongest qualities is how inseparable the stories feel from Uttarakhand’s geography. Its deep connection with Nature is evident in the way the narratives are surrounded by mountains, rivers, forests, temples, and even reflected through characters like Piyoli in Call of the Forest. With natural elements often personified, these often become integral to the story as the main characters themselves. The crows in Celebrating Crows, for instance, are no less of a main character than the prince. Despite modernising the folktales for contemporary readers, Bansal succeeds in preserving their essence. The cultural authenticity is delivered not just through the preservation of regional beliefs, festivals and oral traditions but also in minute details. For instance, the character of Jeetu decides to call upon Kula Devata for protection from the forest spirits in Of Farmers, Flutes and Forest Spirits.

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{{^usCountry}} However, in the attempt to simplify and make the folklores accessible, the author takes away the complexity as well as emotional and literary depth from the stories. This reader feels that it even makes the book less appealing due to the use of omniscient narrative style rather than a more contemporary, first-person narrative that makes the tales feel dated in both format and language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in the attempt to simplify and make the folklores accessible, the author takes away the complexity as well as emotional and literary depth from the stories. This reader feels that it even makes the book less appealing due to the use of omniscient narrative style rather than a more contemporary, first-person narrative that makes the tales feel dated in both format and language. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What acts as an exciting surprise, in fact, is how the book comprises two unusual section namely Stories Some More and Recipes Galore. While the first connects Greek myths with the folktales, bringing forth a unique cross cultural reference, the latter describes traditional recipes mentioned in the stories. Thus the readers feels tempting to try and taste, or add the missing spice by cooking up in real and make up for what is otherwise missing in the fictional narrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What acts as an exciting surprise, in fact, is how the book comprises two unusual section namely Stories Some More and Recipes Galore. While the first connects Greek myths with the folktales, bringing forth a unique cross cultural reference, the latter describes traditional recipes mentioned in the stories. Thus the readers feels tempting to try and taste, or add the missing spice by cooking up in real and make up for what is otherwise missing in the fictional narrative. {{/usCountry}}

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Title: Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology: Uttarakhand’s Folktales Retold

Author: Supriya Bansal

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: ₹395

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