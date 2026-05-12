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Book Review: A retelling rooted more in preservation and less in reinvention

The book Mysteries, Mountains and Mythologies is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of Uttarakhand. Author Supriya Bansal weave the myths with the region’s mountains, forests, rivers, and spiritual beliefs while preserving the essence of local folklore and blending Nature, traditions, and regional customs into the narrative.

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Folk tales have an old connect with the hills. Introducing readers to the myths, legends, spirits, Gods and forgotten local history of Uttarakhand is the new collection of 10 short stories titled Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology. Deeply rooted in culture and traditions, each tale unravels a myth that lives on within the communities of the Himalayan region.

Cover of author Supriya Bansal’s book titled Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology .

One of this book’s strongest qualities is how inseparable the stories feel from Uttarakhand’s geography. Its deep connection with Nature is evident in the way the narratives are surrounded by mountains, rivers, forests, temples, and even reflected through characters like Piyoli in Call of the Forest. With natural elements often personified, these often become integral to the story as the main characters themselves. The crows in Celebrating Crows, for instance, are no less of a main character than the prince. Despite modernising the folktales for contemporary readers, Bansal succeeds in preserving their essence. The cultural authenticity is delivered not just through the preservation of regional beliefs, festivals and oral traditions but also in minute details. For instance, the character of Jeetu decides to call upon Kula Devata for protection from the forest spirits in Of Farmers, Flutes and Forest Spirits.

Title: Mysteries, Mountains and Mythology: Uttarakhand’s Folktales Retold

Author: Supriya Bansal

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: 395

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