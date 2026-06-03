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Book review | Lawyer Sudhir Mishra's book Climate Justice talks about legal churning and what went behind 75 judgments

The book is reviewed by Sridhar Potaraju, senior advocate at SC, and documents how 75 judgments enable judges, advocates to develop climate change jurisprudence

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:37 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Sridhar Potaraju is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India

Sudhir Mishra's latest book, Climate Justice – 75 Years of Supreme Court gives a brief synopsis of 75 judgments of the Supreme Court from 1950s to 2025 while contextualising the contemporary relevance of these judgments.

Indian Supreme Court acting through its judges and advocates have played the role of guardians of air, water, forests, flora and fauna and eco-friendly management of solid waste and hazardous waste etc. Very rarely we get to hear about the persons behind the evolving jurisprudence. This book presents the names of the judges and advocates who participated in the process of legal churning, which resulted in these judgments that form the book. Each judgment is a step in enabling successive generations of judges and advocates to develop climate change jurisprudence.

Title: Climate Justice – 75 Years of Supreme Court: 75 Judgments that Built Climate Jurisprudence in India

Author: Sudhir Mishra

Publisher: OakBridge Publishing

Price: 595

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Book review | Lawyer Sudhir Mishra's book Climate Justice talks about legal churning and what went behind 75 judgments
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Book review | Lawyer Sudhir Mishra's book Climate Justice talks about legal churning and what went behind 75 judgments
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