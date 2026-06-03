Book review | Lawyer Sudhir Mishra's book Climate Justice talks about legal churning and what went behind 75 judgments

Sridhar Potaraju is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India

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Sudhir Mishra's latest book, Climate Justice – 75 Years of Supreme Court gives a brief synopsis of 75 judgments of the Supreme Court from 1950s to 2025 while contextualising the contemporary relevance of these judgments.

Indian Supreme Court acting through its judges and advocates have played the role of guardians of air, water, forests, flora and fauna and eco-friendly management of solid waste and hazardous waste etc. Very rarely we get to hear about the persons behind the evolving jurisprudence. This book presents the names of the judges and advocates who participated in the process of legal churning, which resulted in these judgments that form the book. Each judgment is a step in enabling successive generations of judges and advocates to develop climate change jurisprudence.

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{{^usCountry}} The contribution made by the Indian Supreme Court in the field of environmental protection, forest and wildlife, and its impact on climate as a whole is succinctly summarised in this handy book by prominent environmental lawyer Sudhir Mishra. This work of writing captures the contribution of Supreme Court of India from 1950s to December 2025. Everyone who is interested to have a glimpse of the various judicial pronouncements would be introduced to the subject in a simple and easy to read primer for each of the 75 judgments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contribution made by the Indian Supreme Court in the field of environmental protection, forest and wildlife, and its impact on climate as a whole is succinctly summarised in this handy book by prominent environmental lawyer Sudhir Mishra. This work of writing captures the contribution of Supreme Court of India from 1950s to December 2025. Everyone who is interested to have a glimpse of the various judicial pronouncements would be introduced to the subject in a simple and easy to read primer for each of the 75 judgments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra's Climate Justice thus demystifies the judgments and simplifies – for the reader – the substance of those judgments. It would thus not be wrong to say that this book fills the vacuum in the genre of legal literature, and bridges the information gap between the law reports and people who live the consequences of judgments reported in the legal reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra's Climate Justice thus demystifies the judgments and simplifies – for the reader – the substance of those judgments. It would thus not be wrong to say that this book fills the vacuum in the genre of legal literature, and bridges the information gap between the law reports and people who live the consequences of judgments reported in the legal reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Title: Climate Justice – 75 Years of Supreme Court: 75 Judgments that Built Climate Jurisprudence in India

Author: Sudhir Mishra

Publisher: OakBridge Publishing

Price: ₹595

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