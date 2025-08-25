Building futures, brick by brick and heart by heart

The Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, Dr Payal Kanodia, exemplifies leadership at the intersection of corporate excellence and transformative philanthropy. She combines strategic foresight with compassion and a commitment to nation-building. With over two decades of expertise in strategic execution, supply chain leadership, and enterprise growth, and 15 years in social development, she has earned recognition for her visionary leadership and grassroots impact, including the Karmaveer Global Fellowship, CSR Person of the Year, and the Mahatma Award. In 2024, she was named “Leader of Hope” at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave. Beyond real estate and philanthropy, she leads strategic investments through M3M Group Family Office, focusing on purpose-driven, capital-efficient consumer platforms with long-term societal and economic impact. Dr Payal Kanodia

“As a third-generation entrepreneur and promoter of M3M India, one of India’s fastest-growing real estate conglomerates, I believe in a new era where business excellence and social responsibility are inseparable,” says Kanodia. Her academic credentials underscore her multidisciplinary approach to leadership.

“A qualified medical doctor (MBBS) from BVP University, Pune, I honed my expertise in Family Business Management at ISB Hyderabad, Entrepreneurship at Harvard Business School, and holds a Grand Doctorate in International Relations and Diplomacy from Russia,” she said. Kanodia has been widely recognised for her visionary leadership and grassroots impact, earning national and global accolades.

“We actively mentor and invest in next-generation consumer platforms, including high-potential start-ups like KULT, projected to reach ₹6,000 crores in turnover this year. We also launched the Triveni Awards to support rural start-ups, funding three high-impact social enterprises from over 200 applications, a program now institutionalised as M3M Foundation’s annual IP (Intellectual Property),” she says. As Former Chairperson of FICCI YFLO Delhi 2024 to 2025, she reached over a million beneficiaries, championing women’s entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. Her roles as Director General for India-Kosovo Trade Relations and Chairperson of the Swanath Parishad Committee under Vishwa Mangalya Sabha reflect her commitment to India’s cultural, economic, and geopolitical development.

Globally, she is affiliated with the Royal Asiatic Society and English Heritage, UK, and has represented India at the Vatican Summit on Faith and Philanthropy 2022 and Blenheim Palace 2024, advocating passionately for child protection and child rights.

“Through M3M Foundation, we have touched over 4.8 million lives across 22 states, 3 union territories, 85 districts, and more than 850 villages. Our initiatives include Kaushal Sambal (skill development), Saakshar (educational programme), Neev Se Shikhar Tak (mountaineering course for women), Lakshya (national level sports programme), along with health and rural development projects,” she says.

In Haryana’s Nuh district, ancestral hometown of Dr. Kanodia, she has pioneered community-specific interventions, empowering women, youth, and children to become change agents in their villages.

An accomplished sportsperson, she has won gold medals for India in international kettlebell championships, and through Lakshya, she supports over 100 athletes across 35 disciplines, including para-sports, producing international medal winners.

Dr Payal Kanodia embodies a new era of leadership where business success and social responsibility are inseparable. She says, “My journey, rooted in strong family values and a love for the nation, believes in setting a benchmark for inclusive growth and a legacy of hope, opportunity, and transformative impact as India advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”