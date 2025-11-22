Carols to Opera: The merriest musical moments across Delhi NCR

The jolliest season of the year is tiptoeing in, and long before Santa’s sleigh hits the skyline, it’s the carols that arrive first. Choir groups across Delhi-NCR are warming up their vocal cords, brushing off their reds and greens, and prepping to fill the city with Yuletide joy. And yes, you don’t have to wait to snuggle under a blanket.
The Lorraine Music Academy is already streaming online concerts. “After Covid, we were struggling to find a good auditorium. But our motto is: Never give up,” says Aubrey Aloysius, founder-chairman and CEO. During the pandemic, their weekly online concerts reached a global audience of 12.5M, so the team decided to revive the digital format this season too, along with exclusive House Concerts in Gurugram for just 100 attendees. Now, if you prefer Christmas live and loud, here’s your festive hit-list, and hotspots
Neemrana Music Foundation
Christmas takes on a different glow when an all-girls choir steps up to sing, something Delhi experienced firsthand at the India International Centre recently. “This year, we complete 21 years in the production of operas and music education. Our last opera was Mozart’s The Magic Flute at the Lotus Temple, and our last big concert was Diva: The Triumph of Women in Opera at IIC,” shares Aude Priya Wacziarg, director and soprano. And the future looks even bolder. “We are preparing for concerts in 2026, including a high-tech opera featuring 50 artistes and even AI. It’s going to be very exciting,” she adds.
Where: The Quorum Gurgaon, Two Horizon Centre, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: December 25
Timing: 7 pm and 9 pm
Tickets: Live Your City
The Capital City Minstrels
If your go-to vibe is “home for Christmas,” start here. One of Delhi’s most beloved carol groups, The Capital City Minstrels returns with a 70-member ensemble that spans professions, cultures and ages. This season, they’re keeping things gloriously traditional in their show An Die Musik: An Ode to Music. “We are doing what is called a completely Christmas-based repertoire,” says Neeraj Devraj, former president and member of the executive committee. Expect classics like Calypso version of Jingle Bells, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, O Holy Night, Angels We Have Heard on High. “It’s that good old flavour, the one everyone waits all year for,” he adds.
First Concert:
When: November 23
Where: The Cathedral Church of the Redemption
Timing: 6:30 pm
Second Concert:
When: November 27
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi
Timing: 7:30 PM
Third Concert:
When: November 29
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre
Timing: 7:30 PM
Tickets: BookMyShow
Delhi Chamber Choir
This is a rare, first-time-in-India performance. For listeners who crave depth and drama, the Delhi Chamber Choir is staging a milestone presentation: the entire Saint-Saëns oratorio, the first complete performance of this work in India. “People often perform pieces, but we are going to present the full oratorio. It’s incredibly special for our choir members,” says conductor Nadezda Balyan, who has been shaping Delhi’s choral landscape for 17 years. Expect a grand, soaring, unforgettable evening.
When: December 7
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Center
Timing: 7:30 pm
Tickets: BookMyShow
YWCA Holly Jolly Carnival
For those who like their carols with a dash of festive chaos, the YWCA Choir Competition promises a lively, heartwarming day. At least seven choirs, junior school groups and senior church ensembles, are expected this year. “This is our Holly Jolly Carnival, a mix of fete and a carol competition,” says Pranita Biswasi, programme manager at YWCA National Office. The event also supports their work with marginalised communities, bringing a sense of purpose along with the celebration. Held ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performances, the competition helps choirs fine-tune harmonies and receive constructive feedback. “It’s a space to swap ideas and celebrate the different ways each group can interpret and present a carol,” she adds. Cash prizes and certificates keep the spirit friendly but exciting.
When: December 6
Where: YWCA of India, 10 Sansad Marg, Connaught Place
Timing: 10:30 am
Carols likely to feature: Joy to the World, Deck the Halls, Angels We Have Heard on High, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more.