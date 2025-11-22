Carols to Opera: The merriest musical moments across Delhi NCR

The jolliest season of the year is tiptoeing in, and long before Santa’s sleigh hits the skyline, it’s the carols that arrive first. Choir groups across Delhi-NCR are warming up their vocal cords, brushing off their reds and greens, and prepping to fill the city with Yuletide joy. And yes, you don’t have to wait to snuggle under a blanket. A choir spreading Christmas cheer in Delhi NCR

The Lorraine Music Academy is already streaming online concerts. “After Covid, we were struggling to find a good auditorium. But our motto is: Never give up,” says Aubrey Aloysius, founder-chairman and CEO. During the pandemic, their weekly online concerts reached a global audience of 12.5M, so the team decided to revive the digital format this season too, along with exclusive House Concerts in Gurugram for just 100 attendees. Now, if you prefer Christmas live and loud, here’s your festive hit-list, and hotspots

Neemrana Music Foundation Christmas takes on a different glow when an all-girls choir steps up to sing, something Delhi experienced firsthand at the India International Centre recently. “This year, we complete 21 years in the production of operas and music education. Our last opera was Mozart’s The Magic Flute at the Lotus Temple, and our last big concert was Diva: The Triumph of Women in Opera at IIC,” shares Aude Priya Wacziarg, director and soprano. And the future looks even bolder. “We are preparing for concerts in 2026, including a high-tech opera featuring 50 artistes and even AI. It’s going to be very exciting,” she adds.

Where: The Quorum Gurgaon, Two Horizon Centre, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: December 25

Timing: 7 pm and 9 pm

Tickets: Live Your City