Celebrate Independence Day with fun, food and freedom in Delhi NCR
This I-Day long weekend, partake in local festivities in the city.
Not travelling to far-off places this I-Day long weekend? Don’t worry, plenty is happening right here in the city for you to enjoy with your family and friends.
Bond over food
You can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the lovely gardens and bring your favourite food to share with the group at a well-planned potluck event taking place in the city. In addition, there is a book exchange area where you can trade books with one another. Free admission is offered, and additional events are scheduled.
Where: Sunder Nursery
Time: 4.30pm onwards
A freedom food fest
This culinary showcase features over 40 regional dishes from more than 15 Indian states and includes dishes like Tamil Nadu’s Kalu Dosa and Kerala’s Appam with Stew, the Galouti Kebabs of Awadh, fiery Laal Maas from Rajasthan, Butter Chicken from Punjab, and rustic Litti Chokha from Bihar, among other things. “This festival is our ode to the country that continues to inspire us,” says Akash Roy Saigal, General Manager, Karma Lakelands. The entry to the event is limited and available by prior reservation only. You can also plan a small staycation at the location.
Where: Klub Karma, Karma Lakelands, Gurugram
Time: 12.30pm onwards
Price for two: ₹3,500
Run for I-DAY
The Gurgaon Runners Group is organising a morning run in the city for those who are enthusiastic about running and sports. It is open to everyone. The only guidelines are to carry an Indian flag or wear tri-coloured clothing. The distance you choose to run is entirely up to you, and the activity is free.
Where: GRG starting point, near Sector 54 metro station, Gurugram
Time: 6am
Laugh out loud
Enjoy a fun-filled evening filled with stories, uncensored laughter and celebration of Independence Day. A fantastic group of comedians, including Pawan Singh and Rakesh Addlakha, provide an unusual show that is all about good humour and positive energy.
Where: UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, R2 Upper Ground Floor, Gurugram
Time: 8pm
Price: ₹299