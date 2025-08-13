Not travelling to far-off places this I-Day long weekend? Don’t worry, plenty is happening right here in the city for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Celebrate Independence Day with fun, food and freedom in Delhi NCR(Photo: Shutterstock)

Bond over food

You can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the lovely gardens and bring your favourite food to share with the group at a well-planned potluck event taking place in the city. In addition, there is a book exchange area where you can trade books with one another. Free admission is offered, and additional events are scheduled.

Where: Sunder Nursery

Time: 4.30pm onwards

A freedom food fest

This culinary showcase features over 40 regional dishes from more than 15 Indian states and includes dishes like Tamil Nadu’s Kalu Dosa and Kerala’s Appam with Stew, the Galouti Kebabs of Awadh, fiery Laal Maas from Rajasthan, Butter Chicken from Punjab, and rustic Litti Chokha from Bihar, among other things. “This festival is our ode to the country that continues to inspire us,” says Akash Roy Saigal, General Manager, Karma Lakelands. The entry to the event is limited and available by prior reservation only. You can also plan a small staycation at the location.

Where: Klub Karma, Karma Lakelands, Gurugram

Time: 12.30pm onwards

Price for two: ₹3,500

Run for I-DAY

The Gurgaon Runners Group is organising a morning run in the city for those who are enthusiastic about running and sports. It is open to everyone. The only guidelines are to carry an Indian flag or wear tri-coloured clothing. The distance you choose to run is entirely up to you, and the activity is free.

Where: GRG starting point, near Sector 54 metro station, Gurugram

Time: 6am

Laugh out loud

Enjoy a fun-filled evening filled with stories, uncensored laughter and celebration of Independence Day. A fantastic group of comedians, including Pawan Singh and Rakesh Addlakha, provide an unusual show that is all about good humour and positive energy.

Where: UG 02, M3M 65th Avenue, R2 Upper Ground Floor, Gurugram

Time: 8pm

Price: ₹299