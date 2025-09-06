Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Celebrating love and equality

ByNavya Sharma
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 10:13 pm IST

The British High Commission in Delhi marked the seventh anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling decriminalising homosexuality.

What does Pride mean today — joy, protest, visibility or simply the freedom to love? All of it came together on Thursday evening as the British High Commission in Delhi celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling decriminalising homosexuality. “Pride is about celebrating equality and the right to love freely,” said Becks Buckingham, Minister Counsellor for Political and Press, while acknowledging NGOs and foundations “that have worked for equality for so many years,” adding, “Look how far we have come, though there is still a little way to go.”

Drag performance by Lush Monsoon, also known as Aishwarya Ayushmaan.
The highlight of the evening was a drag performance by Lush Monsoon, also known as Aishwarya Ayushmaan.

