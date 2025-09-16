Edit Profile
crown
    Celebrating warmth and impact in the Capital

    Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society celebrated its 16-year journey at Travancore Palace, showcasing its impact on education and child development.

    Updated on: Sep 16, 2025 11:32 AM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    Travancore Palace in Delhi came alive on Saturday evening as Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society celebrated its 16-year journey of driving education-led development and nurturing innate human potential.

    Manisha Bhatia (Photo: Manoj Verma/ HT)
    

    Looking back on the organisation’s beginnings, co-founder and president Manisha Bhatia reflected, “When I look back 16 years, I do not see an organisation being formed but rather a seed of belief being planted. Children who once wandered the streets, begging to survive, are now sitting in classrooms. What was once only a dream has become a reality. Today, I feel immense pride, but above all, a sense of purpose in turning programmes into possibilities which put forth hundreds of stories into the light.”

    The evening featured a short film chronicling Abhinandan’s inspiring journey over the years. Adding a creative flourish, children staged a play carrying a message on the importance of saving the environment, drawing warm applause from the audience.

