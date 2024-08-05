Coffee table book 'A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith' released in New Delhi

At a recent event in the Capital, eminent personalities came together for the book launch of The Promised Land: A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith at Bikaner House. Author Aashvi Agarwal and art critic and curator Uma Nair

The coffee table book is by Kounteya Sinha, one of India's most powerful visual storytellers and a recent recipient of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award at the University of Oxford, and Aashvi Agarwal who hails from Kolkata.

A pictorial documentation through over 300 black and white photographs captures the faith and emotions of millions who visited Ayodhya following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

The event was attended by a distinguished guests such as G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Divya Dutta, and Gul Panag, boxer Mary Kom, among others.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and author Kounteya Sinha

Indian former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia

Actor Divya Dutta

Actor Gul Panag

Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom