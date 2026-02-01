Fest prep takes over Delhi University, students give a glimpse into sponsorship hunts, finalizing artistes & more

Sound, check, action: Fest time! Campus is abuzz, and for all the right tunes as Delhi University colleges are going to turn into festival arenas with some of the country’s biggest artistes being approached and competitions being lined-up. But to make it all a hit, the prep should be absolutely on point. Ensuring the same with posters, Reels, and cryptic teasers are student organisers across the campus. Racing against time to lock in sponsorship deals and finalising the most popular musicians while balancing budget, themes and safety, here’s how DU students are living live on an overdrive of late. DU Colleges have begun announcing dates for their respective fests Artist reveal, and how!

Organising teams are keeping a tab on students’ demands for which artistes they want to see perform

Fest organising teams have begun teasing audience through the fest posters, but holding back on the crucial artiste reveal. The comments sections are reeking of student wish list. While LSR is planning to take the Indi artiste route like last year, others are eyeing Bollywood biggies. “We want to put a great show and of course are listening to what the students want,” shares Ayush Pathak, a second-year student of Sri Venkateswara College’s fest Nexus’ team, adding, “Last year we had singer Javed Ali at our fest. This time, we’re trying our best to meet the demands and thus taking time to finalise the finale artiste. But we’ve put out a theme reveal cover on our Insta handle with clips showing footage of singers Salim-Sulaimaan, Shaan, Papon, Ankit Tiwari and Neeti Mohan.” Rohan Kumar, a second-year student of Ram Lal Anand College, says, expects SRCC to make headlines once again after last year’s performance. “Having attended the performance by Seedhe Maut at SRCC last year, I’m really looking forward to what they have planned for this year. It seems to be along the same lines as last year. Wouldn’t complain if it did.” Seal the sponsorship

What remains as one of the most demanding yet rewarding parts of the fest prep for student organisers is the issue of sponsorship. “Currently, there’s this great energy throughout the campus where all of us in the organising committees are just trying to top what we managed to pull off last year,” Mallika Negi, a second-year student of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which organises Crossroads that was budgeted at around 75 lakh last year including sponsorship of 50 lakhs. She adds, “Procuring sponsorships is the most fun part of the fest season preparation. It is hands-on experience in sales, marketing, strategy building. Since we want to make our fest bigger and better, it’s possible if only if can manage to get a meatier budget that mostly comes from sponsors.” Some such as Ishita Jain, from the Reverie team at Gargi College, informs, “We’ve made a publicity team that is tirelessly reaching out to sponsors. From sending emails, to cold calling, and even scouting on ground -- we are doing everything possible to establish a budget as big as we can to make our fest a blast.” Theme matters

Themes play a major role in the planning process behind college fests.