Darshan Raval: I’m not performing at college fests because of safety issues!

Singer-composer Darshan Raval who has been one of the most popular voices among college students says that there’s a reason for him not agreeing to appear at any private events, including college fests. “Our safety has not been taken care of in the past [that is why] my India Tour is completely managed by my own team,” he says, adding, “What happens is that you’re booked for a show, and then everything turns out differently in terms of arrangement and security measures.” Having spoken extensively in the past about safety and precautions that must be adopted during live shows, the Dhindora Baje Re (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023) singer tells us that he will not be performing in cities other than the ones part of his tour. Singer-composer Darshan Raval says he doesn't need to accept all gigs, just to earn money, at this stage of his career.(Photo: Instagram)

The 29-year-old performed in Gurugram on Saturday and says, “When it’s my team, everything is taken care of. And these measures aren’t artiste-centric, it’s for my audience... who are like a family to me!” Elaborating on this, he shares, “I’m onstage 90% of the time and have my security. It’s the people who suffer when there is any mismanagement. Other than safety, there’s also the problem of suffocation that they face... I don’t want my audience to go through a difficult time or feel pressured to suffer just to watch me play. I want them to enjoy my performance.”

Though the decision to reject college performances wasn’t easy, he feels, “It’s easy to say yes to lots of shows and earn money, especially when you’re starting out. but I feel like that’s a selfish approach, perhaps if an artiste is just beginning, it’s okay to find out what your style is... I’m at a place where I just want my audience to have a good experience and get what they pay for.”

