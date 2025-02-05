Delhi elections 2025: Restaurants offer special discounts and deals to voters

To encourage voter turnout, many restaurants in New Delhi are set to entice the diners with lucrative offers and discounts. Voters can avail of these deals by showing their ink-marked fingers as proof of voting. Delhi voters can now celebrate democracy with a special treat(Photo: AP)

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen invites all Delhi voters to celebrate democracy with a special treat. “Dine today at our Delhi outlets and enjoy a 15% discount on your total bill by simply showing your inked finger. Let’s make your voting day memorable with delicious Himalayan flavors and great savings!” says Joy Singh, co-partner of Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen.

Additionally,is offering an Election Feast promotion, with a 20% discount available until tomorrow.

Another brand, Bollybites Vadapav, is offering a free classic vada pav on orders above ₹99 if you show your inked finger. Poonam, founder and director, says, “We believe that every vote counts—and so does every bite! Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that shapes our nation’s future. To encourage maximum voter participation, we’re excited to launch a special ‘Vote & Enjoy’ offer on election day as a token of appreciation for fulfilling your civic duty.”

To encourage voter participation, Azure Hospitality is offering a 20% discount on the total bill at Mamagoto and Dhaba estd 1986 Delhi today and tomorrow for those who show their inked finger as proof of voting.

This Election Day, Litchi Bistro in Malviya Nagar is adding a sweet touch to civic pride! “On February 5th, all diners who show their inked finger will receive a complimentary dessert with their meal,” says Ritika Sharma, Director, Litchi Bistro.

At Mayfair, Dwarka, you can enjoy a 20% discount as part of their ‘Flash your ink, score a discount’ offer. Another eatery, Arabian Delites (at three locations in the Capital), shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Do your duty, show your inked finger, and enjoy 15% OFF. Because every great choice—whether at the polls or on your plate—deserves a reward!”

Moreover, Shahdara South Zone has partnered with hotels, and restaurants to offer discounts to voters. There's a 30% dining discount at Hotel Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar and other local establishments.

The Central Zone’s “Incentive-Based I Voted” campaign offers up to 20% off on meals and products from February 5-9.

The Keshavpuram Zone is also offering similar discounts with its “Democracy Discount” initiative at malls and restaurants.

Additionally, Karol Bagh and Rohini zones have announced 5-25% discounts across 50+ markets.