Delhi gets Dhillon-fied as AP Dhillon takes over Indira Gandhi Arena

The Indira Gandhi Arena turned into a party centre on Sunday night as Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon brought Delhi to its feet, with fans singing his hits in the alleys even before he appeared. Then darkness fell, followed by a deafening roar as AP appeared on the jumbotron. He sprinted onto the stage with Brown Munde. The crowd exploded. Between beats he yelled, “Dilli, what’s going on..Dilli, make some noise” and the decibel level in the arena reached a new high. AP Dhillon rocked his One of One India Tour 2025. (Photos: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Amidst the crowd dancing to hits like Gaddiyan De Kaafle Aa, Tere Te, and Excuses, he would suddenly slow down. Lights dimmed, guitar in hand, he serenaded the audience with soulful favourites like Wo Noor and Dil Nu. Throughout the night, AP and rapper-singer Shinda Kahlon engaged the crowd, inviting audience members on stage to sing along, creating unforgettable moments.