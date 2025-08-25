Delhi Metro gets costlier after eight years: Commuters debate as minimum fare goes up to 11

For the first time since 2017, the Delhi Metro has hiked its ticket prices, making rides a little more expensive for commuters. The new fares, effective from Monday, range between ₹1 to ₹4 higher, depending on distance. On the Airport Express Line, the hike is up to ₹5. The minimum fare is now ₹11, while the maximum ticket price is capped at ₹64. The change in ticket price of Delhi Metro has come into effect from Monday, 25 August 2025.(Photo: Adobestock (For representational purposes only)

Office-goers call it an ‘investment’

Aanchal Chahal from Mayur Vihar, who commutes to Gurugram for work, says, “I hope this helps improve facilities and connectivity to Gurugram. If the money goes back into the system, it’s an investment in our city’s public transport.”

Students feel the pinch

Divyank Shah, a second-year student at Delhi University's Shyam Lal College, shares, “With no student discounts, it matters. I travel from Noida to Shahdara, and my pocket money is fixed for metro travel. Now I’ll need to ask my parents for more.”

