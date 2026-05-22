Delhi Police ‘clocks in’ Gen Z factor with emojis

An emoji with nail extensions! Yes, that’s what the Delhi Police has used, and is grabbing online attention, for surprising Gen Z with its pop culture coded language. The official Instagram handle of the force recently uploaded a witty campaign inspired by the viral ‘Clock It’ trend, and blended meme-style language with a serious message to aware citizens about cyber safety.

A screengrab of the social media post shared by Delhi Police.

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What has clicked with the internet users is that instead of using a formal advisory tone, the post leaned onto internet humour, as if specifically urging young Delhiites to Clock it when it comes to essential digital habits such as not sharing passwords and OTP’s, as well as staying alert against online scams and random links. In order to make the net-friendly people more mindful of their online behaviour, the police added in the same post a slide that raises awareness about wearing helmets and following traffic rules for one’s safety.

Paired with playful visuals and emojis, the message carries a distinct feel that makes it more like a social media trend than a government advisory. Hence, it quickly resonated with users, who have given a thumbs up to using creative approach for generating public awareness. Applauding the effort, one user commented, “The best way to make a message get heard is by making it fun for the Gen Z,” and another wrote, “Delhi Police’s social media is really keeping up with the Gen Z trends.”

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{{^usCountry}} What’s ‘Clock in’ trend? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What’s ‘Clock in’ trend? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clock It, a viral Gen Z phrase, is used to mean noticing, calling out, or highlighting something. This is often done in a humorous or exaggerated way. The trend has become popular on platforms like Instagram and TikTok; where creators clock behaviours, fashion choices, awkward moments, and even everyday red flags but with a dramatic flair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clock It, a viral Gen Z phrase, is used to mean noticing, calling out, or highlighting something. This is often done in a humorous or exaggerated way. The trend has become popular on platforms like Instagram and TikTok; where creators clock behaviours, fashion choices, awkward moments, and even everyday red flags but with a dramatic flair. {{/usCountry}}

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