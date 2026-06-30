Delhi shows up to relive Gurdas Maan’s OG magic

The minute one says Dil Da Mamla, almost anyone living in northern India would be quick to reply with the name of Punjabi singer, Gurdas Maan. The song’s title was also the theme of the legend’s concert in the Capital, on Sunday, which witnessed not just the old but even the young making a beeline to Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Gurdas Maan performed at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday (June 28) evening.

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As Maan stepped on stage, the audience erupted in a thunderous applause. Staying true to his humble self, the 69-year-old singer folded his hands, bowed, and greeted everyone saying, “Sat Sri Akal, sareyan nu.” Soon he opened the evening withthe song that was already playing the subconscious of everyone present, Dil Da Mamla Hai (1981). With the crowd’s energy palpable, Maan continued to enthral them and sang everyone’s favourites including Challa, Apna Punjab Hove, and Ki Banu Duniya Da.

The auditorium that had approximately 3000 people in the audience, sang every word along with the singer. And wherever there was any possibility, the fans broke into bhangra, matching step for step with Maan; who effortlessly slipped into his iconic dance steps on the stage. “Delhi loves Punjabi music like no one else. Dilli ne Punjabi music aur artistes ko humesha bahut pyaar diya. Jitni baar aata hun bas khoob saari mohabbat lekar jaata hun,” said Maan while wrapping his stage performance.

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{{^usCountry}} The evening was all heart because it brought not just any one but several generations together. One could notice teenagers having tagged along with their parents, which was quite heartwarming. “Maan sir is Punjabi music’s most iconic voice,” says Tia Bhatia, a class XII student, adding, “At our home, every family gathering or celebration has his songs playing in the background. So when I found he was performing in Delhi, there was no way I was going to miss it! I even brought along a friend who’s a huge Punjabi music fan but knows, listens to only Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, she knows the OG of all these, Gurdas Maan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening was all heart because it brought not just any one but several generations together. One could notice teenagers having tagged along with their parents, which was quite heartwarming. “Maan sir is Punjabi music’s most iconic voice,” says Tia Bhatia, a class XII student, adding, “At our home, every family gathering or celebration has his songs playing in the background. So when I found he was performing in Delhi, there was no way I was going to miss it! I even brought along a friend who’s a huge Punjabi music fan but knows, listens to only Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, she knows the OG of all these, Gurdas Maan.” {{/usCountry}}

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