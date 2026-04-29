Delhi Zoo Enhances Visitor Experience with Smart Upgrades for Summer Comfort

The National Zoological Park is undergoing a quiet transformation, proving that small, strategic upgrades can significantly impact the visitor experience. Recent improvements focus on both guest comfort and animal welfare, ensuring the park remains a top destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

sprinklers and water jets are now active across the lion and tiger enclosures, creating a misty microclimate that keeps these majestic predators cool and active during the day.

The newly designed Bengal Tiger information board at the National Zoological Park is a standout example of modern, inclusive educational signage. It blends aesthetic appeal with functional technology to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the 'Panthera tigris tigris.'

Highlights of the New Information Board:

Bilingual Accessibility: The board is fully bilingual, featuring information in both English and Hindi. This ensures that the zoo’s diverse local and international visitors can easily access crucial facts about India's national animal.

Comprehensive Biological Data: The layout is neatly categorized for quick reading, covering vital statistics such as:

Physical Traits: Height (up to 110 cm) and Weight (100–260 kg).

Lifestyle: Lifespan (15–20 years), diet, and typical litter size.

Habitat & Range: Details on their presence in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Conservation Status: At the top right, a clear color-coded scale highlights the tiger’s current status as "Vulnerable" (VU), serving as a subtle but important conservation message to the public.

Interactive "Fun Fact" Section: To engage younger audiences and curious minds, the board includes a "Fun Fact" (Majedar Tathya) explaining that a tiger's stripes are as unique as human fingerprints—no two are ever alike.

Digital Integration (QR Code): In a "smart zoo" move, the board features a "Scan to Know More" QR code at the bottom left. This allows journalists and visitors to dive deeper into audio-visual content or real-time information about the zoo.

Visual Clarity: The use of high-quality photography—showing both a regal portrait and a close-up of the tiger’s roar—paired with a clean, wood-textured footer, makes the board visually striking against the natural backdrop of the enclosure.

This board is more than just a sign; it’s a modern educational tool that effectively communicates the majesty of the Bengal tiger while emphasizing the importance of wildlife protection.