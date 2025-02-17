Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors lead to meme fest on social media! Take a look

On Monday morning, the blues skipped bothering residents of the National Capital Region (NCR). An earthquake shook the Capital, giving everyone a solid wake-up alarm! Recorded around 5:36am, strong tremors were felt in the NCR though for just a few seconds. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of this earthquake was 4.0, and its depth was 5km below the Earth’s surface. Earthquake tremors shook Delhi-NCR region in the morning hours on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X urging the residents to “stay calm and follow safety precautions.”

Meanwhile the social media users couldn’t miss their chance to open the gate to a meme flood. Several social media platforms were abuzz with reactions from Delhi-NCR residents, who expressed their shock and scare in equal parts. Here’s how some of the netizens gave a light-hearted and humorous take on the situation:

