Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors lead to meme fest on social media! Take a look

Delhi-NCR woke up on Monday morning to a 4.0 magnitude earthquake. Here's how they reacted to the shock that led some to indulge in humour on social media.
On Monday morning, the blues skipped bothering residents of the National Capital Region (NCR). An earthquake shook the Capital, giving everyone a solid wake-up alarm! Recorded around 5:36am, strong tremors were felt in the NCR though for just a few seconds. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of this earthquake was 4.0, and its depth was 5km below the Earth’s surface.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X urging the residents to “stay calm and follow safety precautions.”
Meanwhile the social media users couldn’t miss their chance to open the gate to a meme flood. Several social media platforms were abuzz with reactions from Delhi-NCR residents, who expressed their shock and scare in equal parts. Here’s how some of the netizens gave a light-hearted and humorous take on the situation: