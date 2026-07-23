Delhi’s young swipe right on community activities to build stranger bonds

Reset Room is the ultimate hangout for women looking to de-stress.

No small talk, just catharsis

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Whether you’re ready to passionately slam your ex, vent about a soul-crushing workday, or just scream into the void, Reset Room is the ultimate hangout for women running on low battery and high stress. Designed exclusively for women, the gathering will offer a mid-year pause button where you ditch corporate elevator pitches and the pressure to pretend your life is sorted. Expect unfiltered honesty, loud opinions, shared catharsis, and a room full of women who instantly get it. It’s here that you’ll find Sohini Mishra, founder of the group womeninthehood (+918766336138), who says, “In the endless pressure to have it all together, many women stop making space for themselves. We believe women need to know more women around themselves and activity-based meet-ups help us meet our kind... In August we’re going to have Bhaaad Mein Jaao, a collective breakdown turned into a social where chaotic honesty, loud opinions, and oversharing is encouraged.”

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{{^usCountry}} The idea is a hit among NCR residents such as Aarushi, a Gurugram-based social media executive, who shares, “At my first meeting, I ended up rambling about my toxic boss and broken resolutions to a circle of women I had met 20 minutes prior. Instead of polite, awkward nods, someone handed me a tissue, another shared an even wilder work story, and by the end of the night, we were howling with laughter over momos. It’s rare to find a space where you can drop the ‘I have it all together’ mask and just recalibrate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea is a hit among NCR residents such as Aarushi, a Gurugram-based social media executive, who shares, “At my first meeting, I ended up rambling about my toxic boss and broken resolutions to a circle of women I had met 20 minutes prior. Instead of polite, awkward nods, someone handed me a tissue, another shared an even wilder work story, and by the end of the night, we were howling with laughter over momos. It’s rare to find a space where you can drop the ‘I have it all together’ mask and just recalibrate.” {{/usCountry}}

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For those who already feel like ranting, here are the details of their next session:

Where: Agama Cafe, M Block Market, GK II

When: July 26

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Timing: 11am to 1pm

An underground screening collective has the city’s horror film connoisseur come together to watch movies together.

Screams, horror and snacks at secret spots

Watching a horror movie alone on a laptop just doesn’t hit the same way anymore. An underground screening collective, Khatarnaak Films is where Delhi’s horror obsessives gather in hidden South Delhi venues. What’s more nerve-racking? The location of screening is revealed via WhatsApp, just 24 hours in advance. This is sure a collective dose of high-tension cinema.

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It’s here that attendees vote on the feature flick, grab-free snacks, and settle into a dark with a room full of fellow scream-fiends for a night of shared chills and post-movie breakdowns. At one of these screenings last month was spotted Kunal Joshi, an advertising consultant, who says, “Watching a horror film with a room full of fellow obsessives is a whole different experience compared to viewing it alone at home. During an indie Thai movie, the audio cut out right at the climax, and instead of complaining, someone started doing hilariously terrible live dubbing. The whole room lost it, and we ended up hanging out until midnight talking about obscure cinema.”

Where: Location is disclosed on WhatsApp group (Link to join is in Insta bio- @khatarnaak films)

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When: On weekends / July 25 & 26

Kaun Chalega brings complete strangers together to travel, turning unfamiliar faces into lasting friendships.

Bhai, bol chalega?

Ditching the endless plan dropped excuses in your friend’s group chat for a trip with absolute strangers is a gamble. But that’s precisely where the magic happens! On blind road trips in the group named Kaun Chalega, are individuals who have never met. Yet, they hop into tempo travellers and head out for locations such as Rishikesh, Jibhi, and Ladakh. While their spontaneous journeys get documented into mini travel films, the real highlight is the unscripted chaos — sharing midnight snacks, fighting over road-trip playlists, and turning a group of complete unknowns into a tight-knit unit by the end of the highway.

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Popping up in the Insta Reel, asking strangers to get aboard and join him on a trip to Rajasthan is Ramesh Nehra, the group’s founder. He says, “It is amazing to see how everyone starts a trip feeling a little quiet, reserved and unsure. Within a couple of hours it feels as though they’ve known each other since forever. That’s the magic of travelling with complete strangers! Once the connections are made, these often turn into friendships that last a lifetime. We’ve already seen so many such bonds form on our previous trips.”

When: July-end / early August

Where: Next trip is to Rajasthan

Timing: DM on Instagram (@kaunchalega)

Saw, Sand, Repeat

Wood crafting workshops is becoming a weekend norm.

Trading routine coffee runs for sawdust and power tools is fast becoming the weekend norm for folks looking to unplug. Such is the vibe at the sessions hosted by Woodling Workshops, where strangers gather in an indoor setting not to chit-chat but to measure, cut, and sand raw timber into functional pieces. Imagine these souls creating aesthetically beautiful pieces such as handcrafted flower vases or other wooden decor, all done entirely from scratch, and then taking it home to cherish this feat forever.

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Guided step-by-step, even complete beginners who show up solo for Wood Whittling feel happy to swap tips over shared tools and experience the quiet satisfaction of building something with their own hands alongside a room full of fellow craft enthusiasts. Their shared love for all things wood is enough to strengthen their bond!

When: August 2

Where: NIT 2, Faridabad

How to join: DM on Instagram (@workshopsbywoodling)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction