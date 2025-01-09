Digital arrest scams: All you need to know

Every day, we hear about digital scams and fraudulent calls leading to significant financial losses, often targeting vulnerable individuals. However, a recent case serves as a reminder that scammers can target even the most educated and intelligent individuals. Influencer Ankush Bahuguna’s experience of being digitally trapped for 40 hours underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and sensitivity toward cybercrime. Opening up about the ordeal, Bahuguna revealed how scammers “hypnotised” him into making a transaction and isolated him from his friends and family through a relentless 40-hour video call. He shared that the incident not only cost him money but also took a toll on his mental health. To better understand such scams and their psychological impact, we spoke to cybercrime and mental health experts. Digital scams often follow a predictable pattern. You receive a random call where the caller implicates you in a criminal case.

What happened with Ankush Bahuguna?

“It all started with an automated call from an international number, claiming a package scheduled for delivery had been cancelled. The message prompted him to press “zero” for support—an action he later described as “the biggest mistake of his life.” The call connected him to someone posing as a customer support representative, who alleged that a package linked to his name contained illegal substances and had been sent to China. The representative further claimed an arrest warrant had been issued against him. Fake police officers and investigators joined the video call, completing the elaborate trap,” says Bahuguna.

The modus operandi of digital scams

Digital scams often follow a predictable pattern. Cybercrime consultant Mukesh Choudhary explains: “You receive a random call where the caller implicates you in a criminal case—for example, claiming a parcel in your name has been intercepted, containing drugs or illegal weapons. The caller may also threaten to permanently shut down your number or enquire about your outstanding phone bills. There are even nude video calls. The scammers then escalate the situation, posing as law enforcement or investigators, with fake letterheads and ID cards. They even create fake police stations and dress up like cops while video calling. The next step involves relentless demands for money, often through multiple accounts. They instruct you to close your doors, draw the curtains, and avoid answering other calls, thereby creating a sense of isolation and urgency. Victims only realise it’s a trap after transferring significant amounts. It’s not just thousands or lakhs; people have been duped into transferring five or even six crores.”

The later process

Scammers often use fake Skype accounts for video calls and rely on rented bank accounts to receive money from their victims. Scammers quickly convert these funds into cryptocurrency, which complicates their traceability. By the time the victim reports the fraud to the police, the scammers freeze the amount, block the account, or later convert the cryptocurrency into real money. They also purchase bank accounts, SIM cards, and other resources to facilitate their operations. Increasingly, these scams are being run from foreign locations like Bangkok and Cambodia, where tracing IP addresses poses significant challenges for investigation agencies.

The police’s perspective

Delhi Police have registered approximately 40 cases of fraud involving amounts above ₹50 lakhs, with the majority occurring in 2024. “Only five cases date back to 2023, highlighting a clear rise in scams last year,” says Hemant Tiwari, DCP/IFSO. To combat this surge, Delhi Police have implemented various awareness initiatives. “Our experts conduct special sessions in residential societies through RWAs, as well as in schools and colleges. We’ve also collaborated with the government to introduce awareness ringtones. Awareness is the key,” Tiwari emphasises.

High-risk groups

Different groups respond to digital arrest scams in varied ways, with some being more vulnerable than others. “We pick up the calls out of curiosity and continue it due to fear. When people get scared, the rational part of their brain stops working. The emotional part takes over. They are not thinking at that moment,” says Sneha Sharma, a psychiatrist. Psychotherapist Dr. Chandni Tugnait explains, “Elderly individuals are at high risk due to limited tech familiarity. Young professionals, reliant on digital tools, often panic due to fears of reputational damage.” Cybercrime consultant Mukesh Choudhary adds, “Fear of criminal charges can push retired professionals and those with reputations at stake into panic mode, making them easy targets.”

The mental health impact

The rise of ‘digital arrest’ scams highlights the psychological toll these schemes inflict, far beyond financial loss. “Victims experience acute stress responses, including panic, hypervigilance, and emotional paralysis, as scammers exploit fear, authority, and isolation. Prolonged manipulation can lead to post-traumatic symptoms like flashbacks, disrupted sleep, and pervasive anxiety,” says psychotherapist Dr Chandni Tugnait. “Financial loss intensifies feelings of shame, guilt and diminished self-worth, while trust in institutions and digital platforms is severely eroded. Many victims face long-term consequences, such as decision-making paralysis, digital distrust and social withdrawal. In severe cases, cyberphobia, or avoidance of online interactions, disrupts personal and professional lives. Recovery requires not just financial resolution but also emotional validation, professional support, and education to rebuild trust, confidence, and resilience in digital spaces,” Dr Tugnait adds.

Awareness is key

Many fall for scams without realising that legitimate authorities will never demand money over a video call. Cybercrime consultant Mukesh Choudhary says, “In legal matters, individuals receive an official notice or summon from the respective agency or are approached by local police—not through a random phone call. Even in rare cases where the police might call, you should request a formal notice and consult your lawyer before taking any action.”

SOS calls

On receiving such calls, people should immediately report the incident on cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance. One can also visit the nearest cyber crime unit to file the case.