Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

Hi, You will always be my favorite destination, my home, and my whole heart. I love to love you. Apna dhayan rakha karo. JoHn

My Dear 10th Pearl Walo, It’s been a incredible year with you guys. Pta nhi saal kab khatam ho gya. Pehli baar mujhe dosti ka ehsaas hua. 10th ke pressure ke bich vo baar baar ground mein jaane ki zid ya phir alag alag harkate Jo humne pure saal ki are still in my heart. Our class was legendry. I hope our paths may cross soon and best of luck for the boards (So called devil). Your Harry Potter

Rahul, Yu toh hum Pehli dfa mil rhe the, Pr aisa lga hi ni. Yu toh baate hui kuch thodi si Der, Pr aisa lga hi ni. White shirt denim jacket, perfect combo blueee; You are so cute and so your talks tooo. His name is quite common, R... a naam toh suna hi hoga Raahulll, But his thoughts and nature is not so common. Thank you 4 making me feel glee. Wo Delhiwali

Dear K, I want you, need you. I don’t know whether you’ll say Yes or no. But I really want you to tell that I really enjoy talking to you. And I really love you. There’s no one like you. You are best. Thank you for everything. Please say yes so that we can be spend more time together. From Prince

