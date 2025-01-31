Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers for some loved ones

Dear Oggy, Stop annoying me, I hate this behaviour of yours. You should stay away from me, I am so close to filing a complaint against you. Stop. Bothering. Me!!! Regards, A Colleague Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Biggie, Main to rang gaya rang tere baanware, jaaun sadke tihaare mere saanware, ho main to jhoom jhoom ke gaau re... Here’s to wishing that you are humming this song and remembering me along the way. Yours, Tiny

Dear Moosh, You’re the plot twist I never saw coming, and I hope you will be my Valentine this year! From, Tia

Dear H, You are one of the nicest people I have had the chance to meet in the last year. You make people around you smile and always have food! Wishing you the best in life always. From M

To A Khan, I will shame you publically for as long as you annoy me privately and publically. You’re the annoying younger Gen Z sibling I never asked for. Please grow up a little bit and learn to become nicer in life to people other than “your friends”. Please also prepare to be coddled, cuddled, and incessantly hugged. Stop gagging. Love, K Kapoor

Dear Yamini (Kanu), One girl I love so much... One girl i want to live rest of my life for... The prettiest gal Yamini (interior designer)... Pls forgive n unblock, Unless u unblock me I cannot approach u... Decision is only n only urs... I don’t have a choice n i will wait till eternity. Yours Karan

To My 1024, I have a thing or two for you. Please let me in your life, I promise it would feel like you are lying on a bed of roses, amidst thorns all around. Do consider my plea. From 2048

My Dear Dreamboat, Can’t wait to see your cute face IRL in a few hours. Thank you for your big little voyage. Butter to candles, lots of melting up ahead. Kisses, Buttercup

Wifey, From January to May and June to December, I would love you the same forever. Hope you remember it, and come back to my life, my love. From Your Darling Husband

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

