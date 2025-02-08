Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Read and send wishes for a special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends and family, through HT City's most popular column, Dil Se.

Hi, She loves him more than he’ll ever know, and he loves her more than he’ll ever show... What a tragedy. From, John Joseph

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi, This is a special message confessing my feelings for the first time. I don’t know how to put this words better than this. I don’t know about the future like everyone else and don’t want to know it too but one I know is that I want you in it because I love you, Suvam Daimari. Yours and Yours Only, Pretty Smile

Best Friend Neha, Need not be mislead, I am not seeing anyone. Are you? anyway how are you. if you like may send the picture of painting. is it related to sinking titanic. From Patil

Dear Teddy Bear, Thank you for your wonderful message. It made my day. You make me smile despite the miles. I love you so much. You are cutest and my plushie. Kisses and hugs. Your Mango Shake

Dear Yamini, Happy Birthday to the person who makes my heart skip a beat. I love you more than words can say. Yours Karan

Dear Family, Thank you for being there with me, despite of so many ups and downs you always stood up for me. Thank you and love you dil se. Yours Nilu

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

