Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 11:11 AM IST

Get a chance to wish your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends and family, through HT City's most popular column, Dil Se. Details below

Dear Anju, My feeling for you: Yu dhoop ka Tere Chehre Par girna, Yu tera palke utha k jhookana, Khuda kare kuch pal ke liye ye waqt ruk jaye, Kya pata ye lamha phir aaye na aaye! Friend Forever

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Dear CEO, I might not be part of your dedicated team, but specialise in boosting friendly relations at home. Your business is great but I would love to you to explore a more potential collaboration that aligns with our common interests at home! Would you be open to discussing further? Wifey

Hi Vic, Which number should I use to contact you? I’ve been trying to reach but it seems your line is down. Nethra

Dear Nobita, I’m here for you, always. I want you to know that you’re not alone, and I’m here to offer you comfort and support. You are strong, but it’s okay to lean on others when you need to. Yours G

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

